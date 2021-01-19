Of all the types of workers the pandemic has been hardest on, the one titled, simply, “Parent” may take the cake.
Parenting, essentially a 24-hour job on top of “regular” nine-to-five, paid employment, has forced millions of adults and kids into strange new methods of coexistence over the past year. Parents of young children report being particularly stressed. Sixty-one percent of parents of 5-to-7-year-olds told a group of Harvard researchers last year that they were “nervous, anxious or on edge” because of the pandemic; 63 percent of parents reported to University of Oregon pollsters “they felt they had lost emotional support.”
In San Miguel County, the nonprofit Bright Futures offers a myriad of programs that provide emotional and financial support to families with young children. For example, “We have emergency funding available for families affected by COVID-19 through our Strong Start program,” Madeline Tanguay, a family support specialist at Bright Futures, pointed out.
When asked how many people have taken advantage of this program, Tanguy’s reply was rueful: “Not enough. We definitely need more applications, and there’s no deadline to apply” (visit strongstartstrongcommunity.org to learn more).
“Funded by a mill levy that passed a couple of years ago and provides funding to families for the costs of child care” — as Tanguy described it — Strong Start is “probably the program we’re best known for,” Tanguy said. “But we’re constantly evolving, and programs are always being added.”
COVID-19 brought challenges not only for parents but also for Bright Futures itself. “Before the pandemic’s arrival, we were getting quite a following for offering parenting workshops in person,” Tanguy said. The presence of the virus changed that. “We’ve had to rethink this, and really work on re-engaging the community virtually.” Bringing programs directly inside the home — where they are most needed — has started this month, with a total of four sessions (two in English, and two in Spanish) on helping infants, and toddlers, sleep better. “We’ve been working with a Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant on these workshops,” Tanguy explained. “The one tonight” — Wednesday — is in Spanish, and the one next week is in English.” Both classes are held at the ideal time for fussy toddlers: around bedtime (they go from 7-8 p.m.). Get a Zoom link by emailing madeline@brightfutures.org.
Next month brings classes in nutrition aimed at picky eaters (and weary parents), created with the help of a functional nutritional therapy practitioner. “They’re on how to overcome picky eating, and empower your children to make healthier choices about food,” Tanguy said. Titled “Easier Mealtimes with Children,” the sessions will be held in English on Feb. 17 and in Spanish on March 3.
More workshops are in the works for later this Spring. “The bottom line is, we partner with experts in the community to try to get factual information to parents that can help parents,” Tanguy said. “We also try to make these workshops at a convenient time for parents.” Convenient times, she added, aren’t necessarily so easy to come by. “You’re constantly coordinating your child’s schedule: bedtime, naptime, mealtimes and learning.” Such juggling doubles if you have more than one youngster. Tanguy has two: a four-year-old daughter and a seven-month-old son. “Right now, a lot of parents and kids are home and need more support than ever,” Tanguy said. In fact, that’s how she found Bright Futures: “I was donating some baby clothes and I was thinking, ‘Iris is having a tough time with rest-time at preschool,” Tanguy recalled. “I wonder if Bright Futures has some resources that could help me?” It turns out they could — and did.
“I think there are so many parents out there who are stressed right now and don’t even know we exist,” Tanguy said. “Yet we have these programs that are always free and helpful, in English and Spanish.”
To learn more or make a donation, visit brightfuturesforchildren.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.