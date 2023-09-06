Most will agree that Telluriders love their animals and the arts. In a mountain town that’s had an arts council longer than it’s had a ski area, pets also take priority, if locals’ social media posts and the community’s plethora of pet-friendly amenities are anything to go by.
It makes sense, then, that Sit, Stay, Shop!, the Second Chance Humane Society’s retail outlet in Telluride, has become a Telluride Art Walk venue.
“It is the perfect and most creative pairing for a special and meaningful night out in full Telluride style,” said Jess Krauser, Second Chance’s Telluride director. “It’s our debut and we are thrilled to be part of it.”
At the September Art Walk on Thursday, Sept. 7, event-goers can check out the recent changes at Sit, Stay, Shop!, the former thrift store that was renovated and rebranded this summer as an upscale resale emporium.
“Our remodel allows us to provide a bright and open space to showcase donated art pieces to our customers,” Krauser said. “The new boutique is freshly painted and art rails are now installed to feature the unique work of local artists as well as donated treasures from our generous community.”
And the featured artist?
“Our debut exhibit, ‘Tie One On: The Art of Aprons’, highlights the unique designs of wearable artist Kathleen Morgan,” Krauser explained. “Kathleen purposefully created each one-of-a-kind apron design with 100 percent repurposed and recycled fibers collected by Sit, Stay, Shop!”
She added, “Kathleen is a perfect fit for our Art Walk debut. Her talent, resourcefulness and connection to our community also inspired us to form a new art co-op and art materials exchange.”
The co-op and materials exchange will see the store collect donated art materials on an ongoing basis that can then be shared with local artists.
“We are discovering that generosity tends to fuel more generosity and inspires creativity and resourcefulness,” Krauser said of the initiative. “We share those resources with the artists and, in turn, the art they create is extra special and truly one-of-a-kind.”
According to Krauser, Telluride Postmaster Roger Delaney will follow Morgan next month as the featured artist for the October Art Walk, when Sit, Stay, Shop! will show his wood carving art.
In the meantime, Krauser said she is especially looking forward to tomorrow evening.
“The Art Walk is a wonderful event for Second Chance’s Sit, Stay, Shop! to celebrate Telluride’s art, its love for our furry friends and the generosity of our local community,” she said. “And thanks to the support of Telluride Arts, our little shop was the first retail establishment in the town of Telluride to be granted a liquor license to serve alcohol at these art events.”
Krauser added guitarist James Reinecke and violinist Annie Foxen will provide live music. There will be nibbles too.
She also urged Art Walk enthusiasts to check out the great finds available at the store post-revamp.
“Our local donors have always been so supportive and generous to Second Chance and the animals we serve,” Krauser remarked. “Since we remodeled and rebranded, our donors have followed suit and the quality of their gifts in kind are of such high caliber.”
After all, she noted, it’s for a worthy cause.
“Our communities graciously donate gently used items out of love and respect for our animals,” Krauser said. “Their kindness keeps our nonprofit thriving and helps our pets and our planet by eliminating pressure on our landfills. It’s a winning effort in so many ways.”
She continued, “It’s sure to be a lively celebration of our generous, creative and pet-loving Telluride community on Thursday.”
The September Telluride Art Walk takes place tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. Sit, Stay, Shop!, the Second Chance Humane Society’s retail outlet, is located at 335 W. Colorado Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.