Walter Boyt Farnham passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, in Olathe, Colorado, age 84.
Walter was born on June 13, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Charles Wells Farnham and Florence Boyt Farnham. He was the youngest of four siblings, Charles Wells, Robert, and Mollie Love. Walter, known as “Wiggy” in his childhood, attended Chicago Latin elementary school then moved to Winnetka where he went to New Trier High School. It was at New Trier where Walter pursued his love for opera and later went on to be in the Opera Guild at Harvard. Walter graduated from Harvard with a bachelor’s in psychology. During his time at Harvard, Walter married Carol Davis in 1959.
Walter is survived by their three sons: Davis (Angela), Jeffrey (Rose), and Edward. He is also survived by his sister, Mollie (Richard Love); grandchildren, Andrea (Benno Broch), Ryan, Katie, Olivia, and Grace; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Farnham-Broch.
Walter was an actor, a real estate broker, an antique shop owner, and a DJ at KOTO, among other things. Walter lived in various places until moving back to Chicago in 1968. In 1979, he visited Telluride and immediately bought a house and made it his new home. In the 1990s, Walter bought his beloved ranch in Norwood, Colorado. He also owned land that he later sold in Norwood, which he named Rancho Deluxe, throwing many parties there for his friends and family.
Walter loved tennis, skiing, river rafting, playing bridge, and antique cars. He was always the life of the party, looking for opportunities to entertain at any event. He played over six instruments, performing his popular tunes, like “Daniel” and “Operator,'' among others, always flavoring his music with a hint of the blues. There was nothing Walter liked better than an interesting conversation with a good friend or a new friend, easily engaging anyone with his charm and humor. Over the course of decades many people called him their favorite person in various ways.
He shared the last 17 memorable years of his life with Judith Epley. They went on international trips and shared many experiences together, splitting their time between Colorado and California. Walter shared a special connection with Judith’s family, which included her siblings; children, Thomas, and Jacqueline (Theodore) Tegart; and grandchildren, Jameson, Finnegan, and Colin Tegart.
Walter’s humor, wit, and entertaining character will be missed by all and not forgotten. A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at a later date TBD. You can email InMemoryOfWalterBoytFarnham@gmail.com for more information as it becomes available."
