Mountain Village’s Design Review board (DRB) will consider a large hotel project, the Mountain Village Hotel, a planned unit development (PUD), at its May 5 meeting. In a process known as a major PUD amendment, the applicants are requesting a number of variants.
The amendments include minor adjustments to density with significant design changes, including an increase in height and average height of the proposed development. The application also requests a replat to adjust boundaries around the property with the Town of Mountain Village.
The proposed concept design is comprised of a minimum of 62 hotel rooms, employee housing, condominiums, lodge units and commercial space, including restaurants, retail and event space. A letter of intent has been provided to the town by Six Senses, a luxury hotel brand, indicating they will be the operators of the proposed property.
“This major PUD amendment process is different in process from a new PUD. It is technically a two-step process requiring a recommendation from the Design Review Board and Town Council action,” explained Mountain Village Housing and Planning and Development Services Director Michelle Haynes. “However, we expect additional meetings to accommodate the DRB’s two-step design review. The applicant will also need Town Council consent on the requested replat as it affects Village Center Open Space.”
Design sketches submitted for review depict a curved, multi-floor building with a flat roof, one that exceeds 2010 PUD approvals for height and other considerations.
“The Planned Unit Development approvals from 2010 allowed up to 88 feet, 9 inches for a maximum height based upon that design,” Haynes said. “This PUD amendment application includes significant redesign and a request to increase the height beyond that of the original PUD up to 96 feet, 8 inches, as well as an increase to the average height calculation.”
The PUD, Haynes said, allows for variances to the Community Development Code (CDC). The applicants are requesting variations to the CDC regulations for among other things, height, roof form and roof material.
“These requests are part of the DRB’s evaluation at the hearing,” she said.
Six Senses, with whom the applicants have signed a letter of intent, is an internationally known brand that has been making inroads into the U.S. market. According to Haynes, more details about the proposed operator will be forthcoming at the series of upcoming reviews meetings with both DRB and Town Council.
Employee housing and/or mitigation will be a factor as the review process moves forward. The town is in the process of adopting its Community Housing Mitigation Methodology, but so far there are no formal mitigation requirements in the books.
“The original PUD approved one employee apartment, a mitigation payment of close to one million dollars, and a payment to the town of approximately $4,000 per employee over 90 employees, two years after the project received a Certificate of Occupancy,” Haynes said.
The DRB will see a revision to that original approval.’
The applicants are exceeding these requirements and increasing their onsite deed-restricted housing to a commitment of 11,700 square feet, with an initial request for 18 dormitories that would sleep three persons each and two employee apartments,” Haynes said.
There is also an option to increase the employee housing density in the future by a staff level PUD amendment, an increase within the 11,700 square feet provided.
For a project of this nature, there will be a number of review steps, as well as opportunity for public comment.
DRB and Town Council will follow CDC guidelines, which require a two-step review process for a Major PUD Amendment. DRB will issue a recommendation on design related matters to the Town Council and for council to review. The project will then require a second DRB hearing to accommodate the standard initial and final design review, Haynes explained, as well as an initial read from Town Council regarding a proposed replat that includes portions of Village Center Open Space to then allow the applicants to submit such application.
“Finally, if approved, the Major PUD Amendment would be approved by two readings of an ordinance,” Haynes said. “So although it appears to be only two steps, not inclusive of continuances as needed, there will be a minimum of five meetings anticipated.”
At the meeting on May 5, the DRB will most likely do one of three things: recommend approval to Town Council, recommend approval with conditions, or continue the recommendation to another date for further study and review.
To view the application material, which includes preliminary sketches and plans for the development, visit townofmountainvillage.com/business/planning/current-planning/.
Written public comments on the proposal may be addressed to the DRB and Town Council and sent to cd@mtnvillage.org.
The DRB will review the application at its May 5 meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. This agenda item is tentatively scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Mountain Village Town Council is expected to review this application at its May 19 meeting should DRB make a recommendation.
The public is invited to attend all hearings meetings virtually or in person. Meeting info and Zoom log-in information will be available once meeting material is posted at townofmountainvillage.com/business/planning/current-planning/.
