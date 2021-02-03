Let’s talk about stool, and not the three-legged kind. In the fight against COVID-19, officials have marshalled stool as a tool, an efficient means of monitoring the population for the prevalence of the disease within the community.
San Miguel County, working with Ft. Collins-based biotech company GT Molecular, has been sending wastewater samples from the treatment plant to the company’s lab since late summer. Since COVID-19 sheds in human feces, including in that of asymptomatic carriers, the resulting analyses show the number of “viral copies” per liter of wastewater, allowing public health officials to monitor the virus’ trends within the area of the sewage shed.
Last week, wastewater samples were shipped to the lab to be tested specifically for the UK variant of COVID-19, a mutation significantly more infectious and possibly more deadly, according to the CDC and recent research. Public health announced this week that the analysis did not detect the presence of the variant in local wastewater.
Given the sharp rise in cases of COVID-19 over the past two months, some speculation posited that the drastic increase could be due to the presence of more contagious variants of the virus, but the results of the wastewater analysis disproved the theory. According to a county press release Tuesday, “This data confirms that spread is occurring due to relaxed behaviors and loosened policies across the county.”
“We cannot attribute our recent rise in cases to a more contagious variant at this time,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in the release. “Our behavior must change immediately in order to contain this severe increase in COVID-19 positives. This virus thrives in cold, dry climates and is significantly contagious indoors, especially when face coverings and physical distancing are not employed.”
The UK variant, however, has been detected within the state, and due to its highly infectious nature, the CDC expects it to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March. Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, an infectious disease specialist and Mountain Village resident, noted that the strain is presently prevalent across the country.
“The UK variant appears to be 35 to 50 percent more infectious,” he said.
The good news, he observed, is that the vaccines currently being rolled out appear to be “perfectly efficient against the UK variant.”
Other new strains of the coronavirus, however, including a South African and Brazilian variant, appear to lower the efficacy of current vaccines. A Southern Californian strain has also cropped up in recent weeks, with very little presently known about it beyond its rapid spread across the Southern California region.
The county will continue testing for the UK variant in wastewater once every two weeks, along with regular biweekly testing to monitor present levels of the disease burden of COVID-19 in the area. While the county has ramped up its testing capabilities in recent months with officials estimating approximately 1,300 individual tests being performed weekly, by analyzing the wastewater, “we’re testing everybody that uses a toilet that ends up in our sewage shed,” Kocher noted.
Wastewater analyses provide yet another data point for officials to assess the current risk within the area, and boasts the advantage of revealing spikes several days in advance. Since viral copies start shedding in feces a few days before symptoms may appear, the viral load appears in wastewater sooner than carriers may go to get tested and report positive test results.
At present, the wastewater data continues to show “very high” levels of COVID-19 copies per liter, according to Franklin, but the numbers have been holding steady rather than indicating an exponential growth curve. While at least three analyses in a row, along with other data, are used to determine any policy change, the last analysis showed a slight drop in numbers of COVID-19 copies per liter.
“It hasn’t been jumping up. It’s been sustained,” said Franklin. “But we’re still in a really bad place right now. We still have eight weeks in the ski season. There could be a huge impact. We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Officials noted that while policy can be used to restrict or shut down businesses like restaurants and retail shops it’s much harder to control the social choices individuals make in their own homes. According to local data, much of the spread is coming from asymptomatic people in their 20s. In a news conference last week, Governor Jared Polis noted that 78 percent of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities are among residents 70 years old and up.
“These next couple of weeks are really critical,” Kocher said. “We really have to get people on board. It’s just two more months until the weather gets warmer and we can eat outside, play music in the park.”
