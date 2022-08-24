Rising Telluride High School junior Bianca Schillaci recently completed a 10-week summer internship with the True North Youth Program. In Spring 2022, Schillaci applied for the internship through the Chalkboard Business Internship Program overseen by Nana Naisbitt and sponsored by Telluride real estate agent Bill Fandel. Schillaci has also been a member of Telluride High School’s Business and Entrepreneurship Club since her freshman year and will serve as this year’s co-president of the club, along with Morgan Perpar. Interested applicants were required to submit an application, along with a resume, letters of recommendation and a school transcript.
“This program was recommended to us by school faculty, and we have had the privilege to partner with Nana and Chalkboard to provide structure and support in welcoming our first high school summer intern,” True North Executive Director Vivian Russell said.
Schillaci interviewed with True North staff and was asked to join the team for the 2022 summer.
“I am currently going into my junior year of high school in Telluride. … I am very interested in how nonprofits are run and would consider running my own nonprofit one day. This summer, I hope to gain invaluable experiences in people and project management, working with peers and younger kids, and community engagement,” she said in her bio.
During her 10-week internship, Schillaci learned fundraising, grant writing, financial management best practices, community and funder networking (“friendraising”), how to operate a direct mail campaign, communications and content management (social media, newsletter, website, etc), listening with integrity, board governance and board of director responsibilities, program planning and implementation practices, and preparing for in-school programming. Schillaci’s first day on the job was spent networking with local, regional and statewide funders and organizations during the San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days. “It was like being thrown into the deep end, in the best way possible,” she said.
Internships have long been a proven pathway into community connectivity, career fields and higher education opportunities.
“It is impossible to understand what level of detail and planning goes into running programs without experiencing it firsthand from the organization’s perspective,” said Nana Naisbitt, the founder of Chalkboard Dot Org’s Business Internship Program.
With over 80 nonprofits and more than $200 million in combined assets in San Miguel County alone, the nonprofit sector is an influential industry throughout the region. It is critical to offer opportunities for students to engage in the local economy through experiential education and mentorship.
During her time with True North, Schillaci created a community needs assessment for the students of Telluride Middle/High School that will be distributed during the first few months of the 2022-23 school year. True North works to incorporate constituent data and youth voices in its decision making, and the results from Schillaci’s survey will directly influence the services True North offers to teens in the San Miguel region. Schillaci will be distributing the survey to her peers this semester, and there is a gift certificate incentive to Clark's Market, awarded to anyone who completes it. She also plans to serve as a True North student ambassador for her remaining two years of high school.
“We are grateful to have a deeper insight into the high school student perspective,” True North Program Director Loren Knobbe said.
To learn more about Chalkboard’s Business Internship Program, email Naisbitt at nana@chalkboardinc.com.
True North Youth Program’s mission is to “inspire individual determination and teach self-advocacy by providing year-round positive youth development programs for teens in our rural San Miguel region who have limited access to resources, opportunities, and support.” Their vision is for every teen participant to graduate from high school with a plan and a path to follow into adulthood. To learn more about True North Youth Program, visit the website at truenorthyouthprogram.org.
