The creation of affordable housing is arguably one of the region’s most pressing issues, but building it is far from straightforward. At Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, commissioners Lance Waring, Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper met with officials from the Telluride Foundation. The nonprofit has a new housing development in the works that is specifically for those living and working in Norwood. The discussion focused on the wording of the deed restrictions on the project called Piñon Park.
The project, explained the foundation’s vice president of programs April Montgomery, will ideally break ground next year, but getting the deed restriction hammered out is an important next step before shovel meets dirt.
“We've been working on this deed restriction for most of this year and having a restriction to maintain affordability is a key requirement of DOLA (Colorado Department of Local Affairs), which is providing gap funding for this project,” Montgomery said in her introduction. “We've had multiple conversations with DOLA and they've indicated their support for this deed restriction. And we've also talked to many communities all over the Western Slope to create the best deed restriction that we believe will work for Norwood. This deed restriction, which is formatted similarly to the county’s, has some aspects that make it appropriate, we believe, for a community like Norwood, as well as fit into the goal of rural homes. And that goal isn't just to provide affordable housing, but it's to energize rural communities. We want this to be first and foremost for the people that want to live and work in Norwood. Our goal isn't to solve the affordable housing problem for the region.”
Legal counsel for the housing project, Lois Major, explained that one of the key components will be housing residents that qualify based on area median income (AMI).
“The key parts of the deed restriction are the household income,” she said. “So it's going to be restricted by the AMI and that's important because it gives the people with low-medium income to access clean, new and affordable housing and all these housing things are going to be in it. It's going to create a whole new neighborhood. So it's going to be really nice. It’s not like you’re going to be off in the boondocks in a really nice home isolated from everybody, so the AMI is critical.
“And then once you're in your house if you qualified, you're not going to be restricted to the AMI so that you can economically improve yourself. You don’t have to stick in a low wage job so that you don't become disqualified. So once you own the home, you can get a better job … you can make money, you can save money. The biggest thing for the income is that you have to earn 75 percent of your income in the community.”
To live in Piñon Park at least one household resident would be required to work in Norwood. An exception would be if a resident qualified to retire in their home.
“If you qualify by age and employment history to retire, and you could qualify for that, that would be fine,” Major explained.
The AMI requirements are largely immutable as per conditions laid out in the grant agreement between the foundation and DOLA, whose key requirement, Montgomery said, is “to maintain affordability.” DOLA is providing $600,000 for gap funding, and are also doing a $4 million low interest loan, Major said. The county, as the land donator, has the right of first refusal on five of the future homes. Since the county would like to offer those homes to county employees, some of whom may not meet those state-driven AMI requirements, there was a discussion on the interpretation of that portion in the deed restriction draft language.
Foundation CEO Paul Major stepped in.
“We are designing these developments to solve between what's affordable between households of 60 and 120 AMI,” he said. “And the definition of affordability is 30 percent of your monthly income towards your principal and interest mortgage. So I think we can solve this but we are going to have to price some of the houses higher because it'd be unfair, because essentially we’d be subsidizing higher AMIs. If we've got somebody at 150 percent AMI, and we actually are pricing the home at 120 percent AMI, we're subsidizing that. So there it's going to be less than 30 percent of their monthly income. So I think we can work this out so that you can get some of those key employees in, in carving out some of those units, but we need to price them so they're fair to all the occupants in the neighborhood, that it's 30 percent of their monthly income to service a mortgage. I mean, that's the metric. So if we're OK with that, I think Mike (Bordogna, county manager), you and I can work out the metrics of how many homes do you need and what are the prices and I'm sure we can get it done.”
Overall, the deed restrictions called out for the project, along with the proposed guidelines, sat well with the commissioners. Bordogna and county attorney Amy Markwell were directed to work with Major and the foundation to determine if a potentially higher AMI will sit well with DOLA. The commissioners will review the revised documents at an upcoming meeting.
