The Telluride School Board announced Wednesday that John Pandolfo will be the districts’ new superintendent, replacing current head Mike Gass, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Pandolfo, the current superintendent of Vermont’s Barre Unified Union School District before starting in Telluride July 1, was selected from three finalists, after a nationwide search began in October 2019 and produced 14 candidates.
“The Board of Education unanimously selected Mr. Pandolfo at a special meeting (Wednesday), concluding a long and thorough search for the next leader of our treasured schools,” Stephanie Hatcher, school board president, said in a news release. “Mr. Pandolfo is an exceptional leader, with an excellent track record of success in all aspects of his career. He receives high praise from his colleagues, staff, teacher's union and community. We are very fortunate and excited to work with him.”
Pandolfo has been the Barre superintendent since 2015 and was named Vermont’s Superintendent of the Year last year. From 2012-15, he was the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in the same district. His career in education began in 1994 in California, where he was a math teacher at John O’Connell High School in San Francisco and then at Berkeley High School in 1995. He moved to Vermont in 1999, where he taught math at Spaulding High School in Barre and at U-32 High School in East Montpelier. He earned his MBA from the University of Connecticut in 2006 and worked as an engineer for eight years before becoming an educator.
The Daily Planet caught up with Pandolfo Thursday morning, as he was getting ready to ski with Hatcher for the afternoon. Telluride’s reputation as one of the best school districts in the state year after year is impressive, he said, which is a compliment to the staff, students and community.
“I think the district is just amazing,” he said. “ … I would say the staff and the parents really seem like they care about education. They’re absolutely invested in providing great opportunities for the kids of Telluride and the surrounding area. It’s just very, very exciting thinking about being part of that.”
In town for the last week, including a community meet-and-greet Monday, Pandolfo hasn’t spent too much time in the halls yet, but his talks with school officials and board members have been productive and promising, he explained.
“I had an intense few days of just hearing from everyone about what they think is great and what they love about the Telluride community; what some of the focus areas are,” he said. “My 100-day entry plan that I presented to the school board talks about, for me, a phase of observing, listening and learning a lot, and asking questions about what’s really great and what are the areas that can be fine-tuned or tweaked. … The district is doing a great job, but there are always areas for improvement.
“It’s clear to me that, again, they are extremely invested, they care and they offer a lot of perspectives.”
Jessica Heady, social studies teacher and Telluride Education Association president, said she’s “pleased with the marvelous process we’ve been engaged in these last few days, welcoming the candidates for the top leadership position of our district,” adding she supports Pandolfo, “who, I truly believe, has the experience and skill set to steer our district further in the direction of excellence.”
While Pandolfo will “have my feet in two worlds” as he transitions out of his current role and into his new one, he’s excited to get started in the box canyon.
“I made it clear that I’m not the kind of person that comes in with an agenda and wants to operate like a bull in a china closet. I’m someone that comes in and looks at all the great things that are going on and build the relationships and the trust, and then really help facilitate the conversation among everyone about what we need to do to make things even better. I think that’s really in a lot of ways where they’re coming from, too,” he said. “We may be rated the best in Colorado, but we talked about a goal of being the best in the country, and I think that’s a goal that this community can absolutely get behind and make happen.”
