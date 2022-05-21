SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 2
CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP: A commercial truck was having brake problems on Lawson Hill.
ALL WHO WANDER: Were actually lost. Two missing 8-year-olds were found safe after getting lost in Lawson Hill.
ZIPPITY DOO-DAH: A speeding motorist without a valid driver’s license was awarded points for highway idiocy.
RUNNING ON EMPTY: A motorist ran out of gas on Keystone Hill.
MAY 3
WARRANT ARREST: A woman was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and harassment.
MAY 4
STUCK DYNASTY: Visitors to the area drove up a snow-covered road towards Hope Lake in the morning and went for a hike. When they tried to drive down after hiking, the snow had softened as the day warmed and they became stuck. Telluride Towing was able to get them out. Officials remind the public that roads accessing the backcountry are not necessarily passable and conditions change throughout the day.
MAY 5
UNDER CONTROL: A report of smoke was a controlled burn.
NIGHT TIME IS NOT THE RIGHT TIME: A female motorist waited until daylight to navigate San Miguel Canyon, saying it was too dangerous at night.
MAY 6
LIFE IN THE FAST LANE: There were lines on the mirror, lines on her face. She pretended not to notice, she was caught up in the race.
MEDICAL ASSIST: A biker injured on the Mill Creek/Waterline trail was transported to the Telluride med center for treatment.
BORN TO BE MILD: Two motorcyclists were issued tickets for speeding.
CAMP IT, JANET: After their vehicle overheated a couple set up camp for the night so their RV could cool down.
MAY 7
SEX ON FIRE: A would-be reported fire turned out to be a lustily pollinating tree.
TATTOO MOO: A calf, understandably, escaped on branding day.
MAY 8
STUMP THE CHUMP: A deputy hit a stump on a backcountry road causing minor damage to the bumper.
MAY 9
OUT OF ORDER: A male causing a disturbance in Norwood was cited for littering and disorderly conduct.
THE HURRIER YOU GO, THE BEHINDER YOU GET: Going 76 in a 45 mph zone earned a Norwood resident a big fat juicy ticket.
MAY 10
RELEASE AND CATCH: A man was arrested for a parole violation and returned to three hots and a cot.
WEAVER: Following a traffic complaint, a female driver was located in Norwood and arrested for driving under the influence and failure to maintain a single lane.
ASSAULT: A female arrestee from Montrose assaulted a deputy.
MAY 11
DON’T FENCE ME IN: A calf near Norwood was taken back to its pasture after a brief taste of freedom.
MAY 12
SNOOZE ALARM: A man sleeping in his car was advised it was not permitted.
MAY 15
MAN OVERBOARD: A kayaker was reported safe and unharmed after his upside down boat was spotted on the river.
PARK PEST: A man causing a disturbance in the Norwood Park was asked to leave.
A CHEECH AT THE WHEEL: After being stopped for a license plate irregularity, a man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE
MAY 5
AGENCY ASSIST: TMO assisted SMSO with a DUI traffic accident.
MAY 7
STRANGER THINGS: A bike rider hit a parked car.
MAY 8
WINDY: A tree blew down at the roundabout and was removed from the road.
MAY 9
SO WINDY: A hanging sign over a business on Colorado Avenue was partially dislodged by the wind and taken down for safekeeping. The business owner fetched it later that afternoon.
MAY 12
PUGILISTIC TENDENCIES: Two brawlers were arrested for assault.
MAY 14
RIDING POINT: Officers provided traffic control for a protest march down Colorado Avenue.
MAY 17
DRONE: A drone was found and turned in. The owner later recovered it.
DUI: A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence.
HUMDRUM: This edition of Cop Shop: TMO, included numerous lock out assists, false alarms, 911 hang-ups, lost and found items, property damage reports, VIN inspections, emergency medical assists and other reports that fill the average day of a law enforcement officer.
