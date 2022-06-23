The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup, and locals are optimistic the squad will do exactly that Friday night. It’s safe to say this is the only time the word “avalanche” has been met with cheers around town.
The Sheridan Opera House is hosting a free viewing party for Friday’s Game 5, which could very well be the cup clincher after the Avs took a 3-1 lead Wednesday night with a 3-2 overtime victory in Tampa, courtesy of Nazem Kadri’s sneaky flick of the wrist. Doors are 5:30 p.m., while the puck drops at 6 p.m. Grab a $4 beer, $6 beer and popcorn combo, or the usual snacks and drinks from the concessions bar beforehand.
Maggie Stevens, opera house PR and marketing director, explained her and Sheridan Arts Foundation Executive Director Ronnie Palamar are avid Avs fans. After they knew there would be a Game 5, they decided to open up the opera house to the community. All ages are welcomed.
“Ronnie and I are big Avs fans and have been watching the playoffs, so when we saw that we were in the finals and we were going to for sure have a Game 5 no matter what when we lost Game 3, we knew we had to host at least one showing on our big screen,” Stevens said. “Fingers crossed this is the end of the series, but I'm holding my breath and not going to jinx it. We just feel like it'd be nice for the community to have a spot where they can spread out a bit, watch it on the big screen, have a space to mingle and kids can move around, but you also have the option to sit in a comfy theater seat. We'll have tables and chairs set up on the main floor, but space to stand and pace nervously, and then theater seats in the balcony.”
The Lightning may be the two-time defending champs, but the Avs are ready to take their place among the league’s elite. Local Yann Bayon remembers when the Quebec Nordiques moved west and became the Avalanche in 1996, the same year the franchise won its first Stanley Cup.
“The first memory I have of the Avalanche is seeing the story that Colorado was getting a hockey team. The fact that we won that first year set the standard so high. We got it again in 2001. That made me fall in love with hockey even more. Just because I was a little bit older then and realized how big of a deal it was,” he said reminiscing about the team’s second championship.
Calling the 21 seasons between cups “a long wait,” Bayon believes the current squad, featuring all-world players Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, is the best in team history.
“This is the best team I’ve gotten to see in an Avalanche jersey,” he said.
That’s no disrespect to Avs legends like Patrick Roy, Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic — a trio of hall of famers — either. Those pillars of Avalanche hockey helped build the current team, as the franchise has kept it in the family by naming Sakic general manager in 2013. Roy was also head coach from 2013-16, winning a Central Division title and coach of the year honors his first year, before resigning and current bench boss Jared Bednar took over.
It hasn’t necessarily been a smooth skate to the top, but the fact the team has come up just short in the playoffs the past couple of seasons, including a pair of conference semifinals exits, makes this year that much sweeter for fans. All the small things have added up, Bayon said.
“The last two years have been so hard in a good way. We’ve had great teams and just to come up so close these past few years has made this year better in a way. If we would have won two years ago and tapered off, it wouldn’t have been as enjoyable as it is now because of that heartbreak of getting so close,” he explained.
He’s excited to watch Game 5 at the opera house.
“It’s a great way to get that stadium atmosphere here in Telluride. It’ll be really cool to have as many people as possible cheering them on,” Bayon said. “There’s nothing better in sports. It gives you the chills.”
He would know, too, as he took in Game 2 of the first round against the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena. Of course, the Avs won 2-1 in overtime.
His prediction: Avs win, obviously, 4-1. Makar, who was named the Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman earlier this week, will win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP, he added.
Like Bayon, local Jack Breitenbach has been a lifelong Avs fan. A hockey player himself, his earliest memories include staying up well past his bedtime to watch the Avs sweep the Florida Panthers in triple overtime to win the 1996 Stanley Cup.
“I remember watching the game with my dad. He let me stay up. It was really special because my parents put me to bed around 6 p.m. every night, but we were up until like midnight watching this cup because it went into multiple overtimes, then we won,” he said.
In 2001, he was watching the deciding Game 7 against the New Jersey Devils at his grandparents’ house with his brother Will, while his parents, Ken and Laura, were at the game.
“My mom and dad where there for Game 7, when Joe Sakic handed the cup right to Ray Bourque,” he said about the picture-perfect moment of a teary-eyed Bourque, one of the greatest defensemen ever, lifting the greatest trophy in sports for the first time in what ended up being his final season. “ … One of the greatest calls in NHL history. I’ll never forget that, man. I was 10 years old.”
The Breitenbach brothers will be in Ball Arena for Game 5 Friday night, forgoing the first night of a three-night Widespread Panic run at Red Rocks in hopes to see their team lift Lord Stanley once again.
“It’s poetic justice that this team is finally getting to the Stanley Cup Finals and performing. It’s been a long time in the making from 2014, when they came out of nowhere, all the way until now, and all the ups and downs. It’s awesome to see them winning in the Stanley Cup,” Jack said. “I don’t think anyone deserves it more than this group of guys like Gabriel Landeskog (the team’s longtime captain) and MacKinnon. It’s really fun to see guys like Cale Makar and these younger players performing at such a high level. They’ve only been in the league for a few years, so it’s really promising for the future of the organization. It brings me back to the glory days in 2001. Hopefully we close it out Friday night, man.”
His prediction: 4-2 Avalanche, naturally.
“I’m going to be in the building. I can’t wait,” he said, adding viewers can look for him in the lower bowl, as him and his brother have seats in one of the corners. Jack will be the guy ripping his shirt off amidst the euphoria of what all Avs fans hope will be a long-awaited Stanley Cup celebration.
