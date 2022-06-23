Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scores the game-winning goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the overtime period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday in Tampa. The Avs are now one win away from their third Stanley Cup championship. The Sheridan Opera House is hosting a free watch party for Friday night’s Game 5. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)