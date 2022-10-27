In spite of snowy weather, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) field workers assessed sites in Lawson Hill this week using hand tools, augers, carts, and a generator to collect soil samples near the Galloping Goose and Galloping Goose Connector Trails. The resulting data, expected in the next month or two, will help guide potential future response actions across the area.
EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Joni Sandoval reported that there have been two recent remediation projects completed on tailings near the Boomerang bridge along the San Miguel River where 34 acres tested high for lead and arsenic. One project was undertaken by the state in 2020, treating mostly private land. The other, directed by the EPA during the summer and fall of 2021 and 2022, focused mostly on U.S. Forest Service land where approximately 40,000 to 50,000 cubic yards of toxic material was excavated and hauled in dump trucks through town to a disposal area at the east end of the valley.
“Elevated levels of heavy metals such as lead and arsenic in tailings can be a human health threat. They can be carcinogenic over time with chronic health threats if someone is chronically exposed,” Sandoval said. “You also want to think about how that land will be used in the future so you want to responsibly identify the threats and then try to mitigate them to the best extent possible.”
When asked why Idarado hadn’t already remediated tailings downstream from their mining operations that ceased in the late-1970’s, Sandoval said the EPA is still working with the mining company to investigate why these tailings haven’t been addressed.
“I do know that there was some prior remediation done. But some of these areas were either overlooked or maybe even intentionally left untouched based on resources or other factors. We’re still in an investigatory phase,” she said.
Last summer, when the EPA was working on the Valley Floor cleanup, a Lawson Hill citizen reached out to county officials with concerns about potential contamination on Lawson Hill Property Owners Association (LHPOA) property. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) proceeded to register the concern with the state at the request of the LHPOA.
“The state and the EPA are response partners and the state asked, since the EPA already had resources on the Valley Floor, if we could incorporate this concern into removal or do something post-removal,” Sandoval explained.
Last fall the EPA proceeded to collect seven composite samples from sites along the San Miguel River downstream from Highway 145 which were tested onsite and revealed elevated levels of lead and arsenic.
“What we didn’t do in phase one that we’re doing now in our sampling is determining the full extent of contamination. How much material are we even dealing with? How deep is it? How wide is the area?” Sandoval said.
Examining aerial photos, maps and fluvial deposits of the river, EPA officials came up with additional areas of interest along the river which the EPA has named “Fluvial San Miguel,” outlined in yellow on the map. These sites are owned by LHPOA, the county, the Town of Telluride and Genesee Properties, and include a small portion of Lawson Hill open space, which the subdivision’s officials requested be tested.
“Some areas may have already been remediated and we have no intention of doing anything in areas that have already been remediated but they are areas we’ll take a look at while we’re out there to make sure we’re not missing anything,” Sandoval said. “As part of this investigation, we’ll be having our contractor get the flood plain data so we can figure out whether these areas are also part of the flood plain.”
Using an X-RF, a sampling piece of equipment that uses X-ray fluorescence technology, field workers determined if there were heavy metals in the soil, indicating whether they needed to pull samples.
“I don’t want to jump the gun,” Sandoval cautioned. “We’re not even thinking about remediation yet. We really just want to make sure we have reliable data to start discussions.”
A letter from Newmont to the EPA this summer pointed out that “Idarado has a 30-year history of working with the state and other parties to remediate legacy mining impacts from various mining operations and operators in the Telluride valley.”
The letter states, “while Idarado is willing to participate in negotiations with the EPA with respect to the [Lawson Hill] site, it’s important that EPA understand the extensive prior removal actions that have been undertaken at Society Turn over the past several decades under the state’s oversight.”
“After decades of engagement with the state and landowners, it has been Idarado’s understanding that its liability for historic tailings at the Society Turn area was resolved,” the letter goes on. “Nevertheless, Idarado is willing to engage in a discussion with the EPA over potential additional response actions at the [Lawson Hill] site.”
(This is part one of a two-part story regarding potential tailings remediation in Lawson Hill. The second part of this story will run in the Sunday, Oct. 30 edition of the Daily Planet).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.