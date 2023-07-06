Science with a twist

Enjoying yourself while supporting the Pinhead Institute’s work promoting STEM education is a cinch this summer at the nonprofit’s annual Science of Cocktails.
This year’s event takes place Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Telluride Arts HQ and Gallery spaces at 220 and 224 W. Colorado Ave. Tickets are now on sale on the Pinhead website.
Science of Cocktails is in its 13th year, but for those who haven’t experienced this popular summer fundraiser, the premise is fun and very social: Local mixologists — this year it’s Wood Ear owner Matthew Arnold — prepare science-inspired cocktails for attendees.
According to Pinhead Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke, the folks at Wood Ear have “thrown themselves into the challenge of making amazing cocktails for us each year for about the past four years or so. We wanted to make this one a little different so Matty came up with three drinks of his own. Each will be amazing.”
As with any good cocktail party, there are also fascinating guests on hand, this time in the form of Pinterns, high school students from across the region who have participated in internships, organized and supported by Pinhead, across a fascinating array of subjects in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
The interns are there to mingle and speak about their internships and areas of specialty.
There are also nibbles and a silent auction, all in support of the nonprofit’s work advocating for STEM education throughout a sizable service area that includes San Miguel, Montrose, Montezuma and Ouray counties.
Holbrooke explained that each year, Science of Cocktails provides a complimentary booklet for event-goers with recipes for that year’s drinks, as well as short profiles of all 20 Pinhead interns.
“This year we have the three drinks and are adding three food recipes with science stories — that's going to be fun,” she said.
Holbrooke added that popular Lawson Hill eatery Counter Culture is providing one of the science-inspired food recipes, which she described as “a play on nachos using some molecular techniques.”
To devise the other two recipes, Holbrooke said, she and her colleagues at Pinhead (naturally) turned to science.
“The other two recipes were created using artificial intelligence,” she said. “We asked ChatGPT to explain emulsification and phase changes as they relate to food and got a great story.”
Holbrooke noted that raising funds for Pinhead’s programming, including the Pinternships, is more important than ever.
“I think we have all noticed how hard it is to be a teenager these days,” she said. “My best example would be the sad fact that for the first time ever, six kids dropped out of the program before they had a chance to start.”
As a result, she said, Pinhead introduced new supports for program participants.
“We’ve added a lot of outreach and touch points to our regular yearlong internship program to make sure the kids feel ready and able to go off for six weeks and change their lives with these internships,” she said.
Holbrooke said that the nonprofit runs a seven-week “Pintern prep” course in advance of the summer that traditionally focused on coding and data management.
“This year it was more life skills, like ‘think what you want to get out of this and write your mentor a letter with your goals’ and ‘cook a dinner and text us a photo’ and ‘make a budget for groceries for a week of meals,’” she said. “We also for the first time ever hired a wonderful local school counselor who had the summer off to be a ‘house mom’ and rented an Airbnb for five girls all going to the same city so they have more support and oversight than usual.”
Holbrooke emphasized the need for STEM programming in general and the benefits that come from youth-focused programs like those on offer by Pinhead, not just in Telluride, but across the region, where kids receive less exposure to STEM than their suburban and urban peers.
“Our small towns are suffering and kids need inspiration, fun and a grown-up who cares about them and wants to motivate them and help them learn,” she said. “We are trying our best to provide opportunities to kids throughout our service area. And we’re good at it. We have great teachers and superb volunteers who want to bring their passion for STEM to students who may not be exposed otherwise to these various areas of science.”
In addition, Holbrooke pointed out, most of Pinhead’s programs are free.
“This fundraiser makes that possible,” she said. “You can enjoy a cocktail and learn about science and what we do all at the same time. It’s a grand opportunity — buy a ticket, come, enjoy and learn.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pinheadinstitute.org.
