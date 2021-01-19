The political turmoil of 2020 seems to have bled into the new year, with the storming of the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 capturing the attention of the nation. While San Miguel County is home to residents from across the political spectrum, officials expect a calm day Wednesday as the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes place.
“There’s nothing on our radar that indicates that we need to provide additional security, whether that be at the courthouse or anywhere else in our county,” said Susan Lilly, San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. “While there’s awareness of the situation, there’s not anything specifically that we’re concerned about.”
The area in front of the courthouse in Telluride is often a place of both spontaneous and organized assembly after landmark political events. In November, revelers gathered to celebrate the victory of Biden in the presidential election, and earlier in the year, peaceful protesters marched down Main Street and in front of the courthouse in support of Black Lives Matter. The right to peaceably assemble and to free speech is, of course, enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution and a core value for San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.
“Let me be clear: The Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the right to peacefully assemble and the free expression of viewpoints,” he said in a statement that was posted to the agency’s Facebook Thursday, adding, “We will not tolerate unlawful acts including, but not limited to, making threats against individuals, organizations, or property, trespassing, or committing acts of violence or vandalism. Violators will be held accountable for any unlawful actions.”
For Inauguration Day, the Sheriff’s Office had not, as of press time Tuesday, become aware of any need for additional security measures, though Lilly noted that it’s commonplace for a patrol car or an officer to be on scene during demonstrations or protests to help with traffic or crowd control.
“Safety is our top priority,” she said.
While the swearing-in of the 46th president of the United States has arrived, the division sowed during the tumultuous political events of the previous year remains, with millions of Americans embroiled in emotions as wide ranging as their political beliefs. The healing of America and its communities will take more than just a transition from one administration to another, said San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper.
“The change we need is not going to come easy. It will not happen with the inauguration because the world as we knew it is no longer there. That is deeply unsettling for many people,” she said. “I hope that we can all tap into our compassion for others.”
The word compassion comes from Latin roots “com,” meaning “with,” and “passion,” to suffer. The heart of the concept refers to the ability to feel another person’s pain and the wish to alleviate it as one would wish to alleviate one’s own pain. Such an exercise may knit divisions and make way for forward progress as a unified community.
“We need to recognize that we are all connected, regardless of beliefs, regardless of income,” Cooper said. “The democratic model of government is an experiment entrusted to us, and we need to work harder to recognize our differences and bring everyone along.”
On Monday, the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and perhaps the renowned social reform visionary said it best when he spoke to a group of college graduates in June 1965 about the interconnected nature of individual suffering.
“All I'm saying is simply this: that all life is interrelated, that somehow we're caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in a single garment of destiny,” Dr. King told the college grads. “Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
