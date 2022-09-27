Close your eyes. What do you see when you picture the color of river water?
Perhaps you picture blue, or steely green, or even (after a rainstorm) muddy brown.
It’s unlikely you see the color yellow, yet that is the typical hue of the local Uncompahgre River, “due to high metal concentrations from the highly-mineralized mountains and abandoned hard-rock mines upstream,” according to organizers of the annual San Juan Mining and Reclamation Conference, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday in and around Ouray.
It is probably even less likely that you imagine an orange river when you close your eyes. This, too, is the hue of the Uncompahgre: the river “ran deep orange several times this summer, due to heavy rains that sent even more sediment flowing into the river between Ouray and Ridgway.”
Just like in the San Juans, streams in southeast Ohio occasionally run deep orange, due to acidic runoff from abandoned coalmines. Professor John Sabraw, Painting and Drawing Chair at the Ohio University School of Art, has not only observed these strangely colored Ohio streams, he has been able to use them in his work.
Sabraw will tell his inspiring story, titled “Pollution to Paint,” tomorrow night at the Wright Opera House, where in his keynote talk he’ll share insights, “answer questions about turning pollution into paint,” discuss the benefits of having an artist’s mind on a remediation team and explain “why an artist is dealing with scientists, anyway.”
He first laid eyes on the brightly colored river, Sabraw explained, while he was participating in an environmental studies class for Ohio University faculty “that offered hands-on learning.”
“We met every few weeks. They introduced me to mine drainage in the area,” Sabraw said. “It’s very visible. I said, ‘This water’s orange. Why is it orange?’ They said, ‘It’s because of iron oxides.’ I’m like, ‘I paint with iron oxides. Can I make paint out of this?’ So, I took a jar. I tried to make it into paint in my studio. It was terrible. But, bizarrely, there was also an engineering professor who was trying to make pigments out of these oxides, to be sold as a raw product.” (Iron oxides are used in “a kind of staggering number of ways in the industrial world,” Sabraw explained. “They’re used to color concrete, in brick-making, in pharmaceuticals, in cosmetics, in animal feed and in fertilizer.”)
The engineering professor said to Sabraw, “‘Wait, you’re messin’ with this stuff too?’ It was kismet,” Sabraw recalled. The artist, and the engineer, and Rural Action, a local nonprofit, “and all of us together” have since teamed up with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on a project that aims to remove these pollutants from local waters and turn them into something profitable.
“This week has been a huge turning point for this entire project,” Sabraw said. “None of the people I’ve been talking with in Ouray even knows about this. We’ve had some huge breakthroughs” when it comes to extracting iron oxides from rivers. “We feel like we’re within a year or two of making this work on an industrial scale.”
The implications for the San Juan’s rivers — and, potentially, artists who use local materials in their work — are potentially enormous. “The majority of my paintings use iron oxides,” Sabraw pointed out.
The pollution problem in southeast Ohio’s rivers is considerable; so, too, are the hazards from abandoned mines to the San Juan’s rivers. Sabraw described the waters near where he lives and teaches: “In one local seep, over one million gallons” of polluted water enters Sunday Creek,” a tributary of the 27.2-mile-long Hocking River, daily, he said. “This water has a final pH below 2, and (contains) over 2,000 pounds of iron. It is like junking a car in the stream every day.”
“Reconnect and Reboot,” the 12th annual event organized by the San Juan Mining and Reclamation Conference committee in partnership with the Mountain Studies Institute, San Miguel Watershed Coalition and the Colorado Division of Mining Reclamation & Safety, is Thursday in and around Ouray. Professor John Sabraw’s talk, to be prefaced by three short “innovation updates” from local leaders in mining reclamation, is from 7-8:40 p.m. Thursday at the Wright Opera House. Visit mountainstudies.org/sjmrc to learn more.
