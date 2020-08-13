We’re all familiar with the story of the young hooligan Goldilocks who went around trespassing in strangers’ homes, eating their porridge, vandalizing their furniture and napping in their beds. Though the homeowners in question happened to be bears, no one disputes the unpleasantness of coming home to find an unexpected visitor eating your food and making a mess, even when that food is already in the trash or dumpster outside.
As we enter the later part of the summer and move towards the fall, some of the area’s original mountain homeowners — black bears — are getting hungrier, and not just because some young rapscallion is stealing their porridge. Bears consume a moderate early summer diet of 2,000 to 3000 calories per day, up to 90 percent plant-based. As hibernation appears on the horizon, however, bears enter a stage of intensive eating and drinking called hyperphagia during which they consume up to 20,000 calories per day.
No wonder, then, that an improperly locked trash can, a bin overflowing with goo-covered recyclables or even that seemingly harmless birdfeeder offer tempting menu options for bears’ uninvited all-you-can-eat buffet.
“Bears have an incredible sense of smell and can detect a food source from miles away,” said Joe Lewandowski, the southwest public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, adding that it’s best to rinse out garbage and recycling receptacles with bleach or ammonia regularly.
“Bird feeders are a major source of conflict. Bears are smart and once they see one, they know others that look the same will provide a food reward. It's best to attract birds naturally with flowers and bird baths.”
Garbage cans are another major bear magnet, with overturned bins and trash-strewn alleys an annual occurrence. This summer is no different, but Jeanette Loven, animal control officer for the Telluride Marshal’s Department, has noticed more bear activity in town this year.
“We have seen an increase in bears this summer,” she observed. “We are seeing more residents following The Town of Telluride ordinances as far as locking their cans, however, we are seeing more bears breaking cans this summer. We also believe we have more bears in town right now.”
Though Loven has noticed increased compliance with the mandate for secured trash bins, it’s still a problem, and one that persistently leads to repeat ursine offenders.
“Placing trash cans out at night is always very enticing for bears,” she said. “Putting cans out the morning of trash pick-up helps, as black bears are generally timid and do not like being around too much commotion, noise and activity. Recycling must always be clean. This means washing it in hot soapy water before placing it in unsecured bins,” she said, adding, “Leaving food in vehicles is a definite problem. Bears love dog food, candy, meat, nuts, and fruits. They are able to open closed car doors and even locked cars. Hungry bears are dangerous bears and can become aggressive bears.”
You may have heard the phrase, “A fed bear is a dead bear.” Karen Guglielmone, the Town of Telluride’s environmental and engineering manager, has planned outreach activities for the annual Black Bear Awareness Week to inform both visitors and residents of the deadly consequences that allowing bears to score human-sourced food can have.
“Bears that associate people with food are more likely to damage property, harass people, break into tents, cabins, campers or cars, or injure someone,” read last year’s fact sheet. “Bears that engage in this kind of bad behavior usually must be killed.”
“Following best practices keeps bears alive and people and pets safe,” Guglielmone said.
Lexi Tuddenham, executive director of Sheep Mountain Alliance, agreed, noting, “Every time we slip up and they get food or trash, we are, in essence, training them. So it's our job to make sure they don't get that reward. Because as annoying as it is for you when a bear continually gets into your trash, it could be a death sentence for that bear.”
And if you do happen to run into a bear in the woods, or even in the alley behind your home or hotel? Don’t panic, experts advise.
“Bear-human encounters are exceedingly rare,” said Lewandowski. “People do not have to worry about going for a hike. It’s unlikely they'll ever see a bear.”
If you do see a bear, he said, “Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends talking firmly to the bear, raising arms or a pack to make yourself look big and backing away slowly. If you see a bear in your yard, yell at it, throw things at it. Make it feel unwelcome.”
Just make sure you don’t offer it a bowl of porridge.
