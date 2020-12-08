Fire makes for a powerful and versatile metaphor. There’s the guiding light of a candle and the life-giving warmth of a campfire. On the other end, there’s the raging wildfire and the fires of Mordor. From a beacon in the dark to a force of destruction, the allure of fire is nearly as old as humanity itself.
For Telluride Fire Festival Event Director and Co-founder Erin Ries, the metaphor is especially apt this year as a kind of phoenix rising from the ashes.
“It’s a transformation and that’s what we’re going through right now,” Ries reflected. “The pandemic, the election … it’s a renewal, it’s the end of something and the beginning of something new. Fire also gives light and warmth, and transforms in a kind of a magical way.”
Over the weekend, Fire Fest organizers hosted the 6th annual celebration of the fire arts, all out-of-doors with masks and social distancing required and enforced by a COVID safety manager at all events. Fire performers spun flaming staffs and workshops offered the chance to attempt skills like juggling and baton twirling. Saturday night, attendees watched two large-scale wood sculptures go up in flames in the annual event “Fire on the Mountain,” à la Burning Man.
“It’s not just an ordinary bonfire on a Saturday night,” said Chris Myers, the fest’s co-founder and board president of the festival’s nonprofit, Rocky Mountain Arts. “This year’s event had perhaps the most spiritual energy, I think it’s because it’s been such a difficult year with the pandemic.”
The fire performers brought the heat to live performances, infused with the energy of artists who’ve been unable to perform their craft for far too long.
“We were able to support artists who haven’t had work since March,” said Ries. “Artists haven’t been able to perform, and it’s been tough.”
Myers added, “The artists are so passionate. When somebody is spinning fire, it ends up being a dance of the human and the fire itself. The performers have really evolved in their ability to do the thing you’re told not to do as a child — play with fire.”
This year’s “Fire on the Mountain” sculpture burning featured the work of local artist Niel Ringstad, along with a sculpture by co-founders Ries and Myers. While some might wonder why an artist would want to create an intricate, large-scale sculpture only to see it reduced to ashes, the transformation of the piece into “gas and ash” is part of the art-form, perhaps analogous to the elaborate sand mandalas painstakingly created and then destroyed by Tibetan monks.
“One of the lessons is that life is impermanent,” Myers reflected. “It’s about helping us to shift or to let go of something. By letting it go, we can process things that perhaps have been haunting us or occupying too much of our emotional energy.”
The piece Myers and Ries built was titled “The Wicked Witch is Dead” and featured a whimsical house decorated with hearts built from reclaimed wood from a nearby home renovation. From underneath the house, two feet could be seen poking out, along with a red tie fluttering from the chimney, meant to evoke presidential attire.
“It was cathartic,” Ries said of watching the flames engulf and consume the structure she’d spent so much time building. Interestingly, she noted, one of the hearts used to decorate the house’s exterior survived the blaze.
“Why didn’t it burn? Why didn’t it turn to ash?” she asked. “It’s symbolic. We need more heart — we need people to care, to wear their masks and do the right thing.”
While the Fire Fest was able to proceed with most of its planned events, Sunday evening’s fire performances at the Transfer Warehouse were canceled due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county. Festival organizers expressed their support of the decision, made by county health officials, to cancel the event in the face of concerning COVID-19 metrics.
“We absolutely support their decision. It was the right decision given where we are in the situation,” Myers said, noting that festival organizers have worked closely with public health officials for many months to ensure that safe protocols would be in place to facilitate the fest’s open air events.
This year’s performances and events, he said, included extensive COVID-19 precautions, and provided an important lifeline for those craving connection and activity.
“This festival was indeed very, very small, with much smaller numbers than we’ve ever had,” Myers said. “The path our community is on in taking this pandemic seriously is a good one.”
