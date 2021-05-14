Like other outdoor attractions in the area, Bridal Veil Falls has become more and more popular, which has led to overuse, parking and traffic concerns.
One idea that has been brought up before is the creation of a shuttle service into the east end of the valley.
The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) discussed contributing to a pilot shuttle service program during its virtual meeting Thursday afternoon.
San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring asked the SMART board to consider putting $10,000 toward the program, as the Telluride Tourism Board has already committed $25,000.
“As you all know, I’ve been interested in trying to reduce congestion in the back of the Telluride valley for a couple of years now. Last summer was especially congested. All indicators point toward a similar summer,” Waring said. “ … Unfortunately, ($25,000) isn’t enough to get 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday service, which is what I’d like to try for this pilot program because the data that I’ve gathered over the last two years shows that weekends are the biggest crunch.”
The route would start from the Carhenge parking lot, with stops along Pacific Avenue, the Oak Street gondola plaza and Telluride Town Park, ending with a five-to-10-minute stop at the former mill site for photos. The returning route would include stops at the county courthouse, near the Telluride Middle/High School and then back to Carhenge.
The riding capacity would be 75 percent, which was approved by county public health director Grace Franklin, Waring explained.
While a majority of the people who visit and recreate around the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state may be from out of town, up to 30 percent of locals are also fans of what the 365-foot Bridal Veil Falls area offers, according to Waring, who cited the information from recreation rangers.
“With that 30 percent number I feel comfortable in making the ask to the SMART board for $10,000 to allow this service to go as described,” he said.
Using a SMART vehicle was also discussed, but questions about whether or not the pilot program falls under the organization’s purview arose.
“I feel like our time and resources can be better spent providing regional transportation for Telluride’s workforce that lives outside of the community, which is an increasing number as people get displaced,” said Joe Dillsworth, SMART vice chair and Rico trustee. “Recognizing that there’s a congestion problem out there, I feel like this should be a collaboration between the county, visitor’s center and Telluride Express, or whoever can provide buses and drivers to do it. This sounds to me like a tourist route and that’s not in our strategic operating plan or any kind of plan that I’ve seen.”
But would busing people back there cause more usage problems, Dan Caton, SMART treasurer and Mountain Village mayor pro tem, wondered.
“If we give people an easy option to get back there, they’re going to take it. I think they’re going to go anyways. It’s impossible for me, with a straight face, to tell somebody, ‘Oh, you don’t want to go back, three miles from ice cream, on a family friendly trip to see the tallest waterfall in the state.’ It’s just not realistic to try and dissuade someone who has a short amount of time that this isn’t a cool attraction,” Waring said.
Another possibly is the creation of a reservation system similar to other popular state attractions, he added, though there hasn’t been any decisions whether or not to implement one.
“Without trying this I don’t have a lot of other great ideas without going toward a Hanging Lake or Maroon Bells-style reservation system sometime in the future,” Waring said. “That’s not a threat. It’s just a possibility. We may never get there. That would be fine by me. We may decide as a community or a region that a reservation system is the best answer at some point, but along the way there are certain steps I’d like to try first. With this commitment of the $25,000, it feels like a great opportunity to give this a shot.”
If the pilot program were a success, Waring would focus on finding more permanent funding, which he doesn’t expect or want to come from SMART.
Adrienne Christy, SMART board and Telluride Town Council member, explained she didn’t like the idea of SMART funding and operating the service.
SMART Executive Director David Averill, who deferred to the board regarding any potential decisions, said it would most likely be a popular route.
“I have a gut feeling that there will be a lot of demand on this, for better or worse. I don’t know how that weighs into the calculation,” he said. “I see it being a popular service. But it’s not like it’s a moneymaker for us or anything like that. We’re not planning on charging a fare at this point.”
No official decisions were made during Thursday’s meeting, though a majority of the board favored focusing on SMART’s service expansion plans that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including new routes into Two Rivers and Nucla-Naturita.
