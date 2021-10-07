What do you say about a “rally” that lasts about half a mile?
That offers “rest stops” featuring bacon, donuts, Halloween candy and a photo booth — the better to document your arduous slog — along the way?
That encourages you not to mask up but to don a costume?
Welcome to Ridgway’s 1K Rally Through the Alley, a running event that welcomes all comers, from the physically fit and uber-limber to the slothful and indolent. The latter group might feel especially welcome here: Those who may want to run, you know, an actual race are invited to sign up for an “optional 5K warm up lap” titled — just so there’s no mistaking what they’re getting into — “The Not Fun Run.”
The warm-up rally is new this year, said Tricia Oakland, events coordinator at the Sherbino Theater, but its cheeky spirit will be familiar to those who’ve navigated this course before (as you might imagine, carb-loading the night before, as well as the morning of, is highly encouraged).
“We’ll have several awards,” Oakland said. “The first place award is actually the Last Place Award. It’s like, ‘Boo! You didn’t have any fun. You took this race too seriously!’ We have a new award this year: the Carpe Diem Award, for the person who lives their best life on the course. In 2019, one of our participants did all these elaborate stretches before the race, sprinted to the first aid station, and ate a donut. She ran to the next station, and lit up a cigarette. She was hilarious.”
This seriously entertaining event does offer serious benefits to two premier Ridgway nonprofits — the Sherbino Theater and Weehawken Arts — which are hosting it, and will share the proceeds from the race’s ticket sales.
“And part of the awards ceremony will be devoted to a presentation by the Telluride Foundation to Pat and Marti O’Leary and Cat and Barthold Lichtenbelt,” Oakland added. The couples “share Citizens of the Year honors for their creation of the Ouray County Response Fund during COVID.”
SAN JUAN BARREL FEST
Poetic (or at least, epicurean) justice would be a fun-filled race that barrels through alleys into, well, actual barrels — and Rally Through the Alley pretty much does exactly that: The finishing line is Hartwell Park, host to the San Juan Barrel Fest. (Bacon, doughnuts … what better way to top them off than with a beer?)
For those who may miss the autumnal craft brew event formerly known as Firkin Fest West, good news: this is it, only the offerings have been expanded.
“We decided that people liked other craft beverages” besides beer, explained Sue Husch, a board member of the Ridgway Chautaqua Society (the parent organization synonymous with the Sherbino Theater), and a server at Ridgway’s Colorado Boy brewery.
“So we added wine and hard cider,” Husch said. “Hopefully next year, we’ll also have spirits.”
In seasons past, the fest took place on Clinton Street, in front of the Sherbino.
“We’d close the whole block,” Husch recalled, “and it was getting a little crowded. This way, we’ll have more space to spread out at the park,” listen to music by Mary & the Pharaoh, and enjoy welcome sunshine (the sun disappears quickly on Clinton St. this time of year).
On the sampling menu Saturday: beverages from Sidetrack, which “handcrafts artisanal beers” south of Albuquerque; the Telluride Brewing Co.; Stoik (“a new brewery, out of Delta”); Big Choice Brewing from Brighton; and Irwin Brewing, out of Crested Butte.
“I know for sure Colorado Boy offers bourbon barrel-aged Irish red,” Husch said. “We used one of the barrels from the Storm King distillery,” in Montrose. Speaking of Montrose: both that town’s iteration of Colorado Boy will be at the fest, as well as the original, Ridgway brewery. Though both breweries bear the Colorado Boy moniker, “The beers are not the same,” Husch stressed. “The brewers are different, and so is the water, and the altitude” in Ridgway compared to Montrose (all of which affect a craft brew’s taste). The Sherbino Theater will also offer Oktoberfest brews, Husch added. She’s particularly passionate about hard cider, several examples of which will be on offer in Hartwell Park this weekend, as well.
“It’s gluten-free. And it’s made with local fruit, so it supports local farmers and fruit growers,” Husch said. “We’re really excited about adding this component” to the menu. Indeed, one local producer in Hartwell Park this weekend — Snow Capped Cider, from Cedaredge — was declared one of the top nine producers in the state by Denver’s 5280 magazine. Snow Capped offers a single varietal called Harrison, Husch said, which “comes in a large bottle, so it’s something you’d want to share with friends. It’s absolutely stunning.”
The San Juan Barrel Fest, on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at Hartwell Park, follows a 1K Rally Through the Alley For The Arts in downtown Ridgway (1-3 p.m.). Learn more and purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
