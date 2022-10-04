The Telluride Historical Museum’s (THM) summer season is winding down, and a look at the numbers indicates it was a success. One might even say it went to the dogs. More on that in a bit. The museum, perched at the top of North Fir Street and housed in the former Miner’s Hospital, closes for the season Oct. 15, but there are still programs and events to add even more color to autumn, including Halloween events.
THM Executive Director Kiernan Lannon reported that the season’s admission numbers were respectable, and the museum’s numerous programs were well-attended. All in all, he said, a success.
“While we've certainly had more successful summer seasons, it would be hard to categorize this summer as anything other than successful,” Lannon said. “We've maintained our admissions numbers at pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row. Our programs such as our Historical Walking Tours, Cemetery Tours and Hikes have been very well and enthusiastically attended. We saw the return of our summer fundraiser, the Telluride Dinner Party, which went well. On the flip side, we certainly missed our annual Evening with Ken Burns film screening, but we're looking forward to its return next year. So, it was something of a mixed bag, but there was certainly more to be excited about than not.”
With just a handful of days left to peruse THM’s numerous exhibits, Lannon said 4,456 history lovers have visited, so far.
“While that number is a bit down from last year and 2019, it's right in range with our 2016-2018 numbers, so it was basically a solid or decent year for visitation,” Lannon explained.
Lannon said the museum’s newest exhibit, “The Long Run: 50 Years of the Telluride Ski Area,” which opened in June, was a personal summer highlight.
“To see director of programs and exhibits Molly Daniel’s vision for the exhibit come together into something pretty fantastic was incredible,” he said. “Seeing how well it has resonated with visitors and locals has been great too. That has definitely been a highlight day in and day out.”
It should come as little surprise that dog-crazy Telluride embraced a new interactive exhibit created just for our canine companions in July. Lannon said museum staff logged 100 visits paid by our four-legged friends.
“Seeing the dogs interacting with the ‘smell stations,’ exhibits and especially mining for gold, well, tennis balls, in our dog sluice, was a definite dopamine hit on a daily basis for the two weeks the exhibit was up and running,” Lannon said.
Tonight (Wednesday) is the final Fireside Chat of the season and features local historian Rudy Davison. A walking wealth of knowledge when it comes to Telluride’s storied past, Davison’s talk tonight will focus on the near past when local ski resort visionaries traveled to Zermatt, Switzerland, in 1979 to glean insights into just what it would take to design and manage a successful ski resort. The talk is at 6 p.m. at the Madeline Hotel and is free. Lannon is pleased with how well-attended the summer’s Fireside Chats have been.
“I’ve been thrilled with how our Fireside Chats have been going,” he said. “Attendance has been off the charts for the first two (with) Johnnie Stevens and then Annie and Robert Savath who delivered outstanding programs. It's been a joy hearing about their lived histories through their incredible stories and recollections.”
Each Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. Ashley Boling — another veritable wealth of local knowledge — leads a Historical Walking Tour. The final walk is Oct. 13. Meet at the museum to participate.
With Halloween just around the corner, THM is getting in the spooky spirit. What better way to learn about local history and raise a few goosebumps than by taking a Lamplight Cemetery Tour Oct. 14, 21 or 28 at 7 p.m. Sign up by calling 970-728-3344. Meet at 7 p.m. at the cemetery’s west entrance gate. Fees for members and non-members.
Lannon said he hasn’t had any time to think about his Halloween costume, but the museum will be hosting two events Oct. 31, Halloween on the Hill and The Haunted Hospital. From 5-7 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating and carnival games on the hill for the little ones, however, all ages are welcome to come and say hello for this free event.
Once darkness falls, the Haunted Hospital comes to life. This event is suggested for ages 12 and up, with group sizes limited to five or fewer for safety reasons. Tickets are $10 and available on the evening of the event, which will run from 7-9 p.m.
Volunteers are always welcome. Those interested are asked to contact museum assistant Kaity Swick at kaity@telluridemuseum.org.
