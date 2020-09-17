It’s more important than ever to vote this fraught election season, but the question remains: Will you be able to do that in time for your vote to count?
The turnout was unusually high for the mid-term elections in 2018, when 53 percent of registered U.S. voters cast a ballot, making it the highest rate in 40 years.
Yet that was still barely half the number of people registered who bothered to vote — and many millions more U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote remain unregistered.
This year, there’s an extraordinary push for that to change, not only from special interest groups but corporate America. Hundreds of companies — from Mailchimp and Patagonia to Dollar Shave Club and Fox Theatres — have pledged to support their employees’ right to vote on, or before, Nov. 3. The statistics are stark: More than 100 million “voting-eligible Americans did not vote in the 2016 election,” the nonprofit points out on its website, electionday.org. Of those, “35 percent of nonvoters say that scheduling conflicts with work or school prevent them from getting to the polls.” The bottom line: “No one should have to choose between their paycheck and their vote.”
In theory, Coloradans have it easier than most citizens when it comes to casting a ballot, given that residents of the Centennial State have voted by mail since 2013. And some things just got easier: Earlier this week, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that all of Colorado’s 3.5 million active registered voters will “be able to track the status of their mailed ballots” for the 2020 election, the Associated Press reported. (Just 12 counties had used the so-called BallotTrax program in the past, but now voters in all 64 counties can “receive notifications by phone, text or email” of their ballots’ status.)
It may be easy to vote in this state by mail, but the catch is that you have to be registered. Some groups, such as the nonprofit Protect Our Winters (POW), which helps fight climate change, will help make that happen right there on its website (protectourwinters.org), enabling you not only to harness your passion to a purpose, but help make a difference this November. As POW points out, 90 percent of outdoor enthusiasts — skiers, snowboarders, trail runners, climbers and mountain bikers — “believe that climate change is caused by humans, regardless of their political beliefs. In total, that’s 50 million eligible voters. And that makes us a voting bloc larger than any state.”
Wherever you decide vote, local officials emphasized registering soon. “We’ve had a lot of questions from people who want to make sure they’ll be mailed a ballot, and that their addresses are all correct,” said Amy Collins, the deputy clerk and recorder for Ouray County. “Ballots will be mailed out the week of Oct. 12,” Collins said, but not to those who may have relocated since the last time they voted. Regardless of whether you submitted a change of address to the Post Office, Collins pointed out, you will have to register in order to be eligible to vote again. “Ballots are not forwardable,” she said. “Make sure you update your information” in person at the Ouray County Courthouse or (one of the easiest ways) online at GoVoteColorado.com.
While officials interviewed for this story didn’t discourage voting by mail, they also didn’t exactly encourage it. “Using the mail is an option, but dropboxes are so much easier,” Collins pointed out. “There’s one at the 4H Event Center, and one in downtown Ouray across from the County Courthouse. The dropboxes are monitored by video camera 24/7, and their contents are retrieved daily.”
Like Amy Collins, San Miguel County Clerk and Recorder Stephannie Van Damme has been fielding an increasing number of queries from concerned voters. “I would say the number of registrations is up,” she said. “I don’t have an exact number, but there’s definitely been an increase in registrations, and re-registrations. We’re getting a lot of questions: can I get a ballot early? What if I’m going out of town? The queries are ramping up. They hit their peak this week.”
Van Damme doesn’t expect that to change in the busy six-plus weeks prior to Election Day. “If you’re not going to be here when ballots are mailed on October 9, you can come to the Courthouse with your ID and pick one up on Oct. 2,” she said. “I think everyone should go online and verify their voter registration information, make any changes and make a plan to drop off their ballot. Know where to submit it in advance of voting day; the dropboxes are listed on our website. You can also mail your ballot in — but I would give myself a minimum of eight business days for those ballots to be received, and we must receive them by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
“I do recognize that some people are having difficulty recovering from Covid-related relocations and issues,” Van Damme added (she called this “a flipped-upside-down time”). “I ask those voters to reach out to me personally” for assistance registering or voting. For help, phone 970-728-3954 or email stephanniev@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
