Fire chief: Wildfire tech on 'maiden voyage' in Telluride

At Station 1 on Wednesday, Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett said he is excited about the future of fire prevention.
For the first time in the history of the Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD), artificial intelligence (AI) is being leveraged to bring greater situational awareness to new wildfire starts.
Bennett spoke to a group of about 20 people who showed up at Station 1 to hear details about how the fire district is partnering with Pano AI for a pilot program.
Bennett opened the event by thanking the TFPD board “for their vision, their support for this new technology in early fire protection recognition.” He also thanked the San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) for being a partner to the community.
He said the pilot program will focus on installing cameras at four locations in high elevations on existing communication towers that already have a connection to power and internet.
Pano AI Chief Commercial Officer Arvind Satyam spoke after Bennett and thanked the community of Telluride and its stakeholders for the partnership.
Satyam said Pano AI’s goal is to figure out how to “stop the spread of catastrophic wildfires.”
“And then over time, climate disasters, so we brought together a team, and the team has expertise in wildland fire,” Satyam said. “But it also brings together great talent, great talent from the tech industry, that are really mission driven, and they want us to go solve this problem.”
Pano AI, a tech startup based in San Francisco, has been working with partners in Colorado for two years, Satyam said. Pano AI is established in areas like Vail and Aspen.
The installation timeline for Pano AI in San Miguel County is weather dependent, but Bennett said they are aiming to have Pano AI installed and operational in early June. Once it’s operational, fire authorities will have access to live video.
Any fire or smoke detected by Pano AI will alert the Pano AI intelligence center, which will quickly review the data and notify fire agencies by text and email. At the local level, crews can determine the best agency response to a fire starting from something as small as a lightning strike on a single tree.
Satyam said the cameras are ultra-high definition and are continuously rotating.
“What that allows us to do is to ensure that we look at the entire perimeter, the 360-degree perimeter, and give you that data at your fingertips,” Satyam said.
Bennett later told the Daily Planet that with successful growth of the program, it will include more partners, more funding and expand coverage to more areas such as Norwood.
Right now, “This is the maiden voyage with this technology,” Bennett said.
When asked about whether installations can be made in remote areas where there are no existing communication towers and utilize Starlink for providing internet access, Bennett said it’s possible that Pano AI can be operational with Starlink, but nothing is being discussed yet.
On existing communication towers, the first four installations will likely be at the top of the ski mountain, Gray Head, a tower at highways 62 and 145, and a tower at mile-marker 10 on Highway 62.
Those four selected sites are being reviewed to “determine compatibility with their technology to make sure we are picking the right sites to maximize coverage,” Bennett said.
“Looking forward in the future, with expansion, I know there's federal funding, I know that our U.S. Forest Service partners are looking at it,” Bennett said at the Wednesday event with Pano AI. “BLM is looking at it from that federal funding side. I know that SMPA is continuing to look at it in their grid system.”
The price tag on the pilot program: $100,000, with the cost being shared between TFPD and SMPA. Both agencies are working toward securing more funding, including through grants, Bennett said.
“It will help reduce our risk profile in the field, increase our recognition and situational awareness,” Bennett said.
With 18 full-time staff members and support from 43 volunteer emergency responders, Pano AI can provide real-time data to help with the deployment of firefighting crews and what mutual-aid assistance may be needed from state and federal partners. Bennett said he learned about AI’s capabilities to help fight wildfires through meetings with fire chiefs around the country and attending technology conferences.
Bennett said Wednesday’s event with Pano AI “went very well.”
