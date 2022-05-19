Pinion Park, an affordable housing development just south of Lone Cone Library in Norwood, is under construction and on schedule for new homeowners to move-in come early September. The project will provide 24 deed-restricted, single-family homes for sale to qualified residents. Those who live and work in Norwood will be given priority, with teaching staff at the top of the list.
By combining donated land, modular construction and low-interest loans, the Telluride Foundation spearheaded the project two years ago to deliver affordable homes to the local workforce. Execution of the project recently shifted to Rural Homes, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust, with recently retired foundation resident and CEO Paul Major serving as manager, assisted by project lead David Bruce, owner’s representative and outreach coordinator Seamus Croke, and finance and sales manager Dylan Conway.
Sewer and water services have already been extended to the Pinion site with excavation for foundations slated to begin at the end of the month. The homes will enjoy broadband connection, will come solar-ready and energy efficient, and will be wired to reduce the homeowner’s installation cost of solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations.
The infrastructure was installed by Williams Construction of Norwood, while Stryker Construction of Montrose is serving as general contractor for the project. The 24 modular, factory-built homes will be delivered by Fading West Development out of Buena Vista in June and July.
“We appreciate that these building partners are local — we know them, they know us and the community, and they’re committed to the mission of the project, which is to build workforce housing,” Major explained.
People interested in learning how to qualify to buy one of the homes and how to apply to the lottery are invited to visit the project’s website at pinionparknorwood.co. The application deadline for the lottery is July 12. The lottery is scheduled for Aug. 8. Interested buyers may only enter the lottery if they have pre-approved loan documents secured from a licensed mortgage lender along with deed restriction approval from the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority.
Major reports that Rural Homes has over 100 potential buyers who have expressed interest in the homes and up to 40 interested buyers have already submitted deed restriction forms.
“Buying a house is one of the biggest purchases, if not the biggest purchase, a family will ever make,” he said. “It’s not to be taken lightly and there’s a lot of potential buyers have to do to become eligible.”
Major said final home sale prices will be announced in mid-June.
“The reason we’re holding off is that we’re hoping to be able to provide best pricing,” he explained. “By mid-June we’ll have more knowns on the construction and final finishes pricing.”
Given Mountain Village’s intention to construct additional housing in Norwood, when asked about potential workforce housing saturation in Norwood, Major replied, “Our mission is clear: We’re building housing for people who live and work in Norwood. If there’s not enough demand from people who live and work in Norwood, we’re going to sell every one of these houses. So in the next tier of the lottery there will be people who may live in Norwood but who work in Telluride. After that, people who live in Telluride or Nucla and work in Telluride.”
Bruce noted that the project was endorsed by elected officials on Norwood’s Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as by Norwood Town Council.
“This is the first medium-density district in Norwood,” he added. “Every step along the way — from sketch plan to preliminary plat to final plat — there was a unanimous vote of approval from those commissions.”
In addition to the Norwood project, Rural Homes is also hoping to construct 14 single-family townhomes in Ridgway on North Laura Street.
“We’ve submitted sketch and preliminary plans, which will be reviewed by Ridgway’s P&Z commission on May 31,” Major said. “If we get that preliminary approval, then we’ll go to Ridgway’s Town Council about a week later, and if we get a go on that, then we could break ground in mid-June.”
While the Norwood and Ridgway parcels were donated, a nine-acre parcel in Ouray located at 250 Uncompahgre Street was acquired for potential workforce housing at a “very deep discount” using an “extremely low-interest loan” provided by the state.
“It’s a big opportunity. It’s a significantly bigger parcel with lots of different ways to think about the land,” Major said. “We’re doing early stage internal design work to get ideas about how the neighborhood might work regarding circulation, density, and mix of housing.”
Combined, the three projects could bring over 75 affordable homes to the region in coming years.
Rural Homes will host a progress update and informational virtual session on May 24 at 6 p.m. for all interested homebuyers. Register for the Zoom information session at
us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeGhqjMsHtKif-sRT1CXb3cZ2kauZ5LY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.