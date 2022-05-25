Elk calving season is underway. From late May and early to mid-June, after a 250-day gestational period, cows steal away from their herd to find a covered area to give birth. Newborn calves are hidden in brush and trees. They are born with spots for camouflage and are scentless to protect them from predators.
Some areas, like Prospect Basin on the Telluride Ski and Golf Resort, are closed for calving season. The Prospect Basin includes the Prospect Trail, Prospect Loop, Basin Trail, Meridian Trail, and the entire Prospect, Gold Hill, and Palmyra Basin. Access to these areas closed on May 20 and will reopen on June 30.
"We see calving in places where you have a mix of aspen and conifer forests. It might be in close proximity to more forest cover or places like willow vegetation and riparian habitat that has taller vegetation for cover as well," said Matt Vasquez, the Wildlife Program Manager for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG).
A riparian zone refers to an area located next to a water source, like a stream or lake.
“We are very excited to kick off the summer season. With spring comes the annual Prospect Basin Elk Calving Closure.” Said Patrick Latcham, VP of Sales and Marketing for Telluride Ski and Golf in a May 19 press release.
In the late spring, elk herds move from lower elevations and non-forested areas to higher elevations, said Vasquez. He suspects a lot of the elk on the Valley Floor come from sagebrush country near Gunnison, which is considered the elk winter range.
Calves typically stay hidden for two weeks before joining the herd with their mother. During these two weeks, the calf and cow should not be disturbed.
"The best thing people can do is keep their distance from the elk," said Luke Holguin, the wildlife biologist for the Norwood and Ouray ranger districts.
Holguin advised leaving dogs at home or at least keeping them on a leash when hiking during calving season. History has shown that dogs can impact the amount of distance that elk are leaving certain areas because they don't feel safe. Elk, especially cows, can also be aggressive and dangerous like most animals when protecting their young. After many disturbances, newborn calves have less chance of survival, explained Holguin.
Holguin and Vasquez both emphasized the importance the elk have within the region. The regional closures benefit elk and other vital species that use the same habitat. Elk are unique in that they are extremely visible to the public. In contrast, birds and the American Marten (a weasel-like animal) use the same habitat but are less likely to be seen and thus acknowledged.
Holguin explained closures affect more than just big game, like elk and deer.
"It's all the wildlife that will be using those areas. There's a lot of literature that points to negative impacts on various wildlife species from disturbance. Those closures really do benefit other species, too. In that sense, these are kind of umbrella closures and benefit multiple species," Holguin said.
Protecting and managing elk populations within the state and the Western Slope is essential concerning the environmental and recreational aspects of the area.
With wolf reintroduction on the "horizon," Holguin explained the stabilization of elk populations is extremely important, as they will serve as a primary food source for wolves and other predators.
On Nov. 3, 2020, a state statute was passed to reintroduce gray wolves onto the Western Slope of Colorado. The reintroduction and management plan is set to be developed no later than Dec. 31, 2023, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service (CPW) website.
"Elk is a species that matters to a lot of people. It's certainly a species of interest for a variety of reasons, ranging from people that just like to see them and enjoy viewing them and to hunters, as well," added Vasquez.
Most cows give birth to one calf, and twins are rare. While their mothers might briefly leave them hidden to graze with the herd, the cows remain close to their mothers and wean after two months. The herds seen around Telluride will head back to lower elevation with their newest additions between the fall and winter, depending on the snowpack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.