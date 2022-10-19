After an interview process that included applicants from across the country and regionally, the Town of Telluride announced Wednesday that Zoe Dohnal will by the new deputy town manager.
Dohnal joins Telluride as an experienced manager in both the public and private sectors. She recently served as the director of operations and development for the Town of Mountain Village.
In announcing the selection, Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson noted that Dohnal's combination of professional experience, both internationally and in mountain communities, combined with a deep connection to Telluride, positioned her well to take on the new deputy town manager role.
"Zoe's experience leading communications strategy, climate action plan initiatives and streamlining processes will be of huge value to the town and allow us to make even greater progress on the key goals and objectives of Town Council and this community," Robson said in a news release. "I believe Telluride is the most extraordinary mountain town in North American, and we are thrilled to add someone of Zoe's depth to our staff, as we continually strive to improve the services we provide our locals and visitors from around the world.”
Dohnal has a bachelor’s degree in economics and marketing from Butler University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Colorado, Denver. She is currently a member of the Economic Development Council of Colorado and Colorado Communities for Climate Action and was a past nominee for the statewide Sam Mamet Good Governance Award.
The award “honors an individual who exemplifies and seeks to expand the application of principles of good governance,” according to the Colorado Municipal League, the organization that oversees the award.
Dohnal and her husband Ryan have been residents of Telluride since 2016 and have two young sons. She will officially begin work in her new role Nov. 21.
"I feel honored to have the opportunity to serve the Telluride community and join the town's impressive staff," Dohnal said. "I look forward to a new chapter and lending my passions and expertise to the incredibly unique Town of Telluride. I am very grateful for all the relationships I have had the pleasure of engaging in throughout the region and the valuable experience I gained from the Town of Mountain Village.”
Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor reflected on Dohnal's contribution to the Mountain Village community and offered support as she steps into her new role with the Town of Telluride.
"It is with a heavy heart that Mountain Village reluctantly acknowledges Zoe's departure. Zoe has been instrumental in the success and progress realized by Mountain Village during the past
five years. She will be deeply missed as a colleague and, more importantly, a friend by all who work with her,” he said. “That said, we all support Zoe's decision to gain experience with another organization to build upon her impressive resume. The Town of Telluride is certainly lucky to count Zoe among its ranks, and we are confident the Town of Telluride and the Telluride region as a whole, including Mountain Village, will benefit from the addition of Zoe to the Town of Telluride leadership team. While we will miss Zoe immensely, we could not be prouder of her.”
Dohnal previously served as Mountain Village’s community engagement coordinator, business development manager and senior manager, and economic development director. She’s also the town staff representative on the Mountain Village Green Team Advisory Board.
To learn more, visit the Telluride website at telluride-co.gov, or call 970-728-2155.
