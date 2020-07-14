In this March 2020 file photo, county officials, including commissioners Lance Waring, Hilary Cooper and Kris Holstrom, with county staff, discuss with Telluride Foundation CEO Paul Major an approach to affordable housing in the county. Local nonprofit Trust for Community Housing has partnered with Landing Locals, an online platform that pairs property owners with long-term renters. The program aims to increase the pool of long-term rentals available by converting short-term rentals. (Planet file photo)