In a market like Telluride’s, where the long-term rental pool has been impacted by the prevalence of short-term rentals (STR), creative thinking is required to help local workers find housing. Trust for Community Housing (TCH), a local nonprofit dedicated to devising affordable housing solutions, has recently announced a new partnership with Landing Locals, an online marketplace that matches local employees with property owners to increase the availability of long-term rentals.
TCH’s executive director, Amy Levek, said that given the current, COVID-19-related limitation placed by county public health orders on STRs, it’s a way for property owners to “make lemonade out of lemons.”
“This is another alternative that will help get long-term units into the rental pool,” she said. “It’s a different approach and is on a platform that makes it easy to access the program.”
Landing Locals was founded by husband and wife team Colin and Kai Frolich after moving to Truckee, California, in 2018. Assuming it would be easy enough to find a long-term rental, they soon learned there was actually a dearth of housing available. What was in abundance, they found, were vacation homes that sat empty. That’s when they hatched the idea of connecting vacation homeowners with locals. In March, the pair reported Landing Locals had connected 75 Truckee locals with homeowners interested in converting their properties from STRs to long-term rentals. That success led to expansion in Big Sky, Montana, where, like many resort towns, locals faced the same problem. Between the two markets, they’ve connected 100 locals with long-term rental housing.
“After our initial launch in Lake Tahoe we’ve seen incredible results in creating a technology-enabled marketplace to unlock over 40 new rentals for 100 locals in our first year,” Kai Frolich. “We are excited to work with TCH in Telluride, and we plan to expand into more resort towns in 2020.”
In talks with Levek and TCH, all agreed Telluride would be a good market to introduce the Landing Locals program and so the seed was sown.
“The lack of available housing threatens the middle class and 59 percent of local employers report that lack of affordable housing is a critical or serious problem for their business,” Landing Locals CEO Colin Frolich said. “Meanwhile, the majority of the housing stock in Telluride's region is vacation properties that either sit empty or are rented short-term.”
Landing Locals has a target goal of converting 40 Telluride vacation properties into long-term rentals for the local workforce.
“Thus far we've done our initial outreach to HOAs and real estate agents and property managers and have a few solid leads,” Colin Frolich said. “We expect with our marketing efforts and word-of-mouth we will reach more property owners throughout the year.”
Levek said that the feedback so far has been positive.
“HOA and property managers are excited,” she said, noting that, given the limitations exacted on vacation rentals as a result of the pandemic, the Landing Locals model is a positive way to recoup lost income.
It’s no secret that STRs can generate a lot of income for the property owner. So, what are some incentives for converting from short-term to long-term?
“First and foremost you help the community by providing stable housing for the workforce,” Colin Frolich said. “Second, you can earn guaranteed monthly income, which with COVID-19 has been a huge selling point. Lastly, people often forget that when their property sits idle or empty it can actually depreciate the value of the investment in that pipes burst, decks don't get shoveled and collapse. … These seasonal issues are most prevalent in mountain towns where we operate.”
It’s also true, for a number of reasons, that making the conversion might not work for every property owner. Colin Frolich explained instances of why the concept might not be a fit.
“If you are making $10,000 a week on short-term rentals, use your property all throughout the year, or you have a really high carrying cost, it often doesn't make sense to convert to a long-term term rentals,” he said.
The concept of converting STRs in order to bolster the inventory of worker housing is not a new one, Levek said.
“It’s not a new discussion,” she said. “This (Landing Locals) just puts it into action.”
In presentations she’s been making to local governments since announcing the partnership a few weeks ago, Levek said reaction has been “very favorable. And that’s not surprising given how energy has been given (by local governments) to incentivize owners for converting to long-term.”
And she said, given the uncertainty of what lies ahead, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic dominates every aspect of life, renting to a long-term, working local could be viewed as a way to achieve a steady income on one’s investment.
“All of us are trying to understand what the future holds for us,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring people and housing together. I’m really excited about what Landing Locals, TCH and the Telluride community can do together.”
For more information, visit trustforcommunityhousing.org or landinglocals.com/telluride.
