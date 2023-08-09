Council plans hang-gliding regs public hearing

Public comments regarding hang-gliding and paragliding regulations will be accepted on Aug. 22 at a public hearing set by Telluride Town Council.
The meeting will mark Telluride Town Council’s second reading of a proposal to change the municipal code regulations around the sport.
New changes since the last discussion at a meeting in July include restricting commercial operations.
For landing on town-owned property including the Valley Floor and Town Park, “there shall be no landing for any commercial hang gliding or paragliding operations,” stated a revised copy of the proposed municipal code presented at the meeting on Aug. 1.
The proposed municipal code changes are supported by the nonprofit Telluride Air Force, an organization dedicated to assisting the town with hang-gliding and paragliding flights and improving regulations for public safety.
Danny Winokur from Telluride Air Force joined the meeting and shared information about commercial operations.
“We have to comply with the insurance standards for no commercial activities, whether that be a commercial flight park, where you charge on sort of a pay-per-use basis, or a commercial tandem flight,” Winokur said. “Those are prohibited under our club insurance.”
Locals in the Telluride area and visitors who want to enjoy hang gliding and paragliding in Telluride would have to meet the flight and landing requirements that are set by the Telluride Air Force. The town’s ordinance currently states pilots would need to meet requirements made by the United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (USHPA).
In an interview with the Planet on July 19, Winokur said updating the law to include rating requirements to land in the town landing zones could benefit novice pilots who are learning and progressing in the sport and who want to land on the Valley Floor.
“It would allow the Telluride Air Force to become somewhat more agile in responding to changes in the sport,” Winokur said. “What was safe in 1985 is not the same as what is safe in 1995 and what is safe now in 2023.”
It would also help international visitors who want to fly Telluride’s mountains, Winokur said.
“We don’t want it written in town law that USHPA is the only organization you can be a member of,” he said. “If someone comes and visits us from Europe and they are a member of the European group, that might be good enough for them to be able to fly in Telluride.”
Winokur said the roughly 20 members of the Telluride Air Force are also in agreement with the proposed regulation changes.
Telluride Air Force Pilot John Welter told the Planet that the existing municipal codes are somewhat outdated and restrict which pilots can land based on the ratings by the national club that certifies paragliding and hang gliding.
“We just want to update on behalf of the Telluride Air Force, which keeps track of which pilots are members and who can land there,” Welter said. “Independent of the national club ratings.”
Winokur explained that with the town’s current law, inexperienced “p2-rated pilots” can’t fly or land anywhere.
“Under the proposed changes, it would allow p2 pilots to land, for example, on the Valley Floor, the more forgiving landing zones,” Winokur said.
The goal is that the novice pilots who are progressing in their flying capabilities will gradually work their way up to earning a higher rating, which would enable them to land in Telluride Town Park.
In approving the first reading of the municipal code change on Aug. 1, council member Adrienne Christy made the motion and it was seconded by Jessie Rae Arguelles. The motion passed unanimously. The next meeting, on Aug. 22, starts at 10:00 a.m. in the town council chambers at Rebekah Hall. An online option will also be available. Visit https://www.telluride-co.gov/89/Mayor-Town-Council for more meeting info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.