SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

APRIL 6

COPYCAT: A deputy received a report that someone's signature was used without permission. The report is under investigation for possible criminal charges. 

APRIL 7

ROLL ON: A Lawson Hill neighbor said his neighbor’s car was not placed in park and rolled into his vehicle. The deputy deemed it a civil matter to be taken up with the owner’s respective insurance companies.

HARASSMENT: A deputy took a report of possible harassment, theft, criminal mischief and identity theft. Under investigation.

APRIL 8

DECAMPED: A camper abandoned on saw horses was red-tagged.

APRIL 9

UNCAMPED: A camper was missing from its last known location.

HAPPY CAMPERS: A 911 hang-up from Caddis Flats was determined to be a mistake. All was well.

APRIL 10

COLD SMOKE: It wasn’t smoke, as reported, but clouds draped dramatically on a mountain peak.

APRIL 11

DOGGONE: A deputy received a cold report of a dog attacking another dog in Ophir. The victim sustained severe injuries and the aggressor is alleged to have a history of aggression. Investigation underway.

IN A DAMN HURRY: A motorist was cited for going 90 in a 55 mph zone.

APRIL 12

MEDICAL ASSIST: A patient was transported from Caddis Flats after experiencing a medical event.

DEATH: Deputies responded to a 911 call in which someone had lost consciousness. The individual was declared dead.

CYBER CRIME: A deputy took a report of possible computer crime.

APRIL 13

NONE SHALL PASS: An Ophir resident reported a fraudulent attempt to collect a toll.

EMAIL FRAUD: No personal info was given out.

WELFARE CHECK: A possibly suicidal subject was found to be OK.

APRIL 15

FATALITY: A deputy assisted Colorado State Patrol with a fatality on Slickrock Hill.

WILDLIFE: A deputy assisted the Division of Wildlife with an injured Golden eagle.

HIT AND RUN WITH A WITNESS: They know who you are and they saw what you did. These days, everyone is at home and staring out the window.

CONTROL. WHAT IS IT, REALLY: A report of fire was a controlled burn.

APRIL 17

STREET LIFE: A person reportedly intoxicated in Ophir was gone when a deputy arrived.

APRIL 18

AGENCY ASSIST: Montrose Sheriff’s Office requested backup with a couple involved in a domestic dispute. The male requested mental health assistance.

MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE: An area individual received mental health assistance.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

APRIL 10

OH DEER!: A young deer stuck in the Lone Tree Cemetery gate was freed and ran off when released from the clutches of the offending gate.

APRIL 11

BAD DOG: A dog broke free from his fenced yard and attacked another dog being walked on leash. Summons issued.

APRIL 14

IS CRAIGSLIST STILL A THING?: A local rental on Craigslist turned out to be fraudulent advertising.

APRIL 15

DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME: TMO got a call about an alleged violation of the public health order.

TENSE TIMES: A disturbance at Clark’s morphed into a secondary disturbance at a residential housing complex. 

YOU DON’T STIMULATE ME ANYMORE, BUT THIS CHECK SURE DOES: An ex-spouse reported the ex cashed the ex-spouse’s stimulus check. 

APRIL 17

HOUSING IN HARD TIMES: Marshals took a report of car camping.

APRIL 18

IT’S QUIET. TOO QUIET. LET’S FIX THAT: Officers responded to a noise complaint.

SHOTS IN THE DARK: A report of shots fired in the Valley Floor adjacent to Hillside could not be determined.

APRIL 21

IT’S PROBABLY IN THE HOUSE SOMEWHERE: Officers took reports of a lost wallet and a lost credit card.