SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 6
COPYCAT: A deputy received a report that someone's signature was used without permission. The report is under investigation for possible criminal charges.
APRIL 7
ROLL ON: A Lawson Hill neighbor said his neighbor’s car was not placed in park and rolled into his vehicle. The deputy deemed it a civil matter to be taken up with the owner’s respective insurance companies.
HARASSMENT: A deputy took a report of possible harassment, theft, criminal mischief and identity theft. Under investigation.
APRIL 8
DECAMPED: A camper abandoned on saw horses was red-tagged.
APRIL 9
UNCAMPED: A camper was missing from its last known location.
HAPPY CAMPERS: A 911 hang-up from Caddis Flats was determined to be a mistake. All was well.
APRIL 10
COLD SMOKE: It wasn’t smoke, as reported, but clouds draped dramatically on a mountain peak.
APRIL 11
DOGGONE: A deputy received a cold report of a dog attacking another dog in Ophir. The victim sustained severe injuries and the aggressor is alleged to have a history of aggression. Investigation underway.
IN A DAMN HURRY: A motorist was cited for going 90 in a 55 mph zone.
APRIL 12
MEDICAL ASSIST: A patient was transported from Caddis Flats after experiencing a medical event.
DEATH: Deputies responded to a 911 call in which someone had lost consciousness. The individual was declared dead.
CYBER CRIME: A deputy took a report of possible computer crime.
APRIL 13
NONE SHALL PASS: An Ophir resident reported a fraudulent attempt to collect a toll.
EMAIL FRAUD: No personal info was given out.
WELFARE CHECK: A possibly suicidal subject was found to be OK.
APRIL 15
FATALITY: A deputy assisted Colorado State Patrol with a fatality on Slickrock Hill.
WILDLIFE: A deputy assisted the Division of Wildlife with an injured Golden eagle.
HIT AND RUN WITH A WITNESS: They know who you are and they saw what you did. These days, everyone is at home and staring out the window.
CONTROL. WHAT IS IT, REALLY: A report of fire was a controlled burn.
APRIL 17
STREET LIFE: A person reportedly intoxicated in Ophir was gone when a deputy arrived.
APRIL 18
AGENCY ASSIST: Montrose Sheriff’s Office requested backup with a couple involved in a domestic dispute. The male requested mental health assistance.
MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE: An area individual received mental health assistance.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
APRIL 10
OH DEER!: A young deer stuck in the Lone Tree Cemetery gate was freed and ran off when released from the clutches of the offending gate.
APRIL 11
BAD DOG: A dog broke free from his fenced yard and attacked another dog being walked on leash. Summons issued.
APRIL 14
IS CRAIGSLIST STILL A THING?: A local rental on Craigslist turned out to be fraudulent advertising.
APRIL 15
DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME: TMO got a call about an alleged violation of the public health order.
TENSE TIMES: A disturbance at Clark’s morphed into a secondary disturbance at a residential housing complex.
YOU DON’T STIMULATE ME ANYMORE, BUT THIS CHECK SURE DOES: An ex-spouse reported the ex cashed the ex-spouse’s stimulus check.
APRIL 17
HOUSING IN HARD TIMES: Marshals took a report of car camping.
APRIL 18
IT’S QUIET. TOO QUIET. LET’S FIX THAT: Officers responded to a noise complaint.
SHOTS IN THE DARK: A report of shots fired in the Valley Floor adjacent to Hillside could not be determined.
APRIL 21
IT’S PROBABLY IN THE HOUSE SOMEWHERE: Officers took reports of a lost wallet and a lost credit card.
