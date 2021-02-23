Looking back over what has been nearly a year of life during COVID-19 takes on a surreal hue in terms of what governments and residents have had to adjust to, as public safety has surged to the forefront. At Telluride Town Council’s meeting Tuesday morning, town manager Ross Herzog first walked council back through the year of pandemic, before the group looked to the summer and into a future that is anything but certain.
Herzog’s timeline began on March 14 when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered ski areas across the state to close. Telluride’s season came to a screeching halt and in quick succession, town offices were closed, town employees were prohibited from traveling, the Galloping Goose bus service ground to a halt, and on March 20, the town adopted a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency, the same day Telluride’s first COVID-19 case was reported. Improbably, public health officials were advising that wearing a facemask would do no good. The lockdown had begun.
“It was quite overwhelming, but we were not in it alone,” Herzog said. “It was a national and global occurrence.”
We were in lockdown, but local governments (as well as numerous nonprofits) were far from paralyzed. Town Council began weekly special meetings, tackling everything from a budget that was anticipated to be gutted — it wasn’t, far from it — and establishing relief programs for residents kneecapped by a stalled economy, particularly rent relief and deferrals.
“Due to COVID-19, many of the residents in town-owned rental housing experienced income loss as workplaces shut down, residents and their family members experienced illness, and because of the inability to work due to increased child care needs caused by school closures,” Herzog’s detailed memo read. “The Town of Telluride granted one month of free rent to all town-owned rental housing distributed in April 2020. Additionally, a hardship program also implemented to protect and maintain our community in workforce housing.”
The summer of 2020 loomed, and with festivals pulling the rug in rapid succession, officials got creative when it came to devising ways to assist downtown businesses. Colorado Avenue became one-way, west to east, with the north lane devoted to new communal dining areas, which allowed restaurant patrons to spill outside, in observance with social distancing measures and limited indoor dining permitted. Side streets were also modified to accommodate businesses off Main Street. Town purchased additional fencing to delineate pedestrian right of ways, communal areas, and the north lane of Colorado Avenue from Oak to Willow streets, as well as seating for Main Street dining areas and the pocket parks at Spruce and Oak streets.
“I was very happy by how all that was orchestrated,” Herzog said of Main Street’s transformation.
A brace of liquor laws were relaxed, per the governor’s executive order granting exemption to open container regulations in public right of ways. Local watering holes and eateries sold to-go alcoholic beverages for their thirsty patrons to enjoy in designated consumption areas. And they were here in droves.
“Summer was extremely busy,” Herzog said.
Indeed, anticipated steep declines in sales tax revenues never materialized as lack of air travel and major festivals did little to impact visitor numbers, visitors lured by the area’s vast recreational opportunities. By year’s end, sales tax collected amounted to $7,708,982, while a pandemic-driven real estate boom saw $14,498,050 in Real Estate Transfer Tax flow into the town’s capital fund. Anticipated budgetary shortfalls instead made 2020 one for the books.
It was the year of the emergency ordinance, a legislative tool that allows for government to act quickly and with greater flexibility. Herzog noted that council enacted more emergency ordinances than in numerous decades previous to this extraordinary year, ordinances that included deferral of sales tax obligations for business license holders, imposition of penalties associated with violations of San Miguel County public health orders and an amendment to the definition of short-term rentals during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. And facemasks. Turns out, they are indeed effective, and beginning in May 2020, council has passed a series of emergency ordinances requiring their use in all indoor places open to the public and on public transportation, which resumed in June. Telluride’s legislation served to strengthen the state’s mandate.
During Tuesday’s work session, as it looked ahead to this summer, council considered reports on the previous year from each of the town’s department heads, hearing from public works, the marshal’s office, housing, clerks and parks & recreation, as well as holding a preliminary discussion of a proposal from the Telluride and Mountain Village Restaurant and Bar Association in regards to outdoor dining.
That letter, signed by the association’s president, Megan Ossola, voiced appreciation for increased outdoor dining as provided by the town, but offered some new suggestions including increased use of sidewalks and other ideas.
“Instead of closing Colorado Avenue to accommodate large communal dining areas,” the association suggested, “we would like Main Street to remain open to two-way traffic and to see each restaurant and bar get a space in front of or adjacent to their establishment, to use for outdoor dining. These areas would be built, maintained, and utilized by each restaurant or bar specifically as their own serving areas.”
Some on council voiced approval for the idea of keeping Colorado Avenue two-way, as the altered traffic flows of a one-way main artery heavily impacted the more residential parallel byways of Pacific and Columbia avenues.
Council member Jessie Rae Arguelles said that visitors loved having Main Street one-way but Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown countered, “Yeah, but citizens on Pacific and Columbia hated it.”
Mayor DeLanie Young observed from the marshal’s department 2020 debrief that one-way main street was problematic to emergency services.
“Emergency response time is compromised,” she said. “That’s a hard pill to swallow.”
The restaurant association’s letter — which was detailed in its assessment of what worked and didn’t work last year — was submitted Friday, leaving staff little time to assess and respond to it thoroughly, but public works director Paul Ruud noted that the proposal, which suggests keeping Main Street two-way, did not allow for a dedicated loading and unloading middle lane.
“That makes me nervous and concerned,” he said.
Ossola also addressed council in person, saying the group’s push for increased outdoor dining was imperative.
“All restaurants have had losses this winter,” she said. “We’re looking forward to summer and making up for winter.”
Other issues to be addressed by staff for council’s March 9 meeting included potential impacts to on-street parking, more prevalent signage, sidewalk use, the resumed implementation of so-called parklets used by some restaurants and other concerns.
Though news of increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine offered a bright spot of optimism as council and staff plot the summer’s course of action, much remains unknown.
“Plan for the worst, but hope for the best,” Young said.
There will be more Telluride Town Council coverage in the Friday edition of the Daily Planet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.