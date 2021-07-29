The Telluride Foundation, along with several other organizations in the philanthropic sector across the country, recently joined the Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving.
The initiative is proposing federal reform of charitable giving laws, including private foundations cannot meet payout obligations by paying salaries or travel expenses of foundation family members, or making distributions to donor-advised funds; and donors cannot avoid private foundation status (with its attendant rules) by funding entities through donor-advised funds.
“With over $1 trillion in assets, private foundations are a tremendous resource to help address the immense needs arising from COVID-19 and racial inequality,” according to an initiative news release. “Although private foundations are subject to a 5 percent payout rule enacted to ensure a regular flow of dollars to working charities, the purpose of this rule can be easily avoided. At a time when every dollar counts, Congress should ensure that existing rules are reformed to fulfill their purpose by stipulating (the proposed reforms).”
The coalition also asks Congress to enact incentives and reforms to ensure that private foundations continue to play a “pivotal role in the charitable ecosystem by distributing more of their assets to operating charities, such as reduce to zero the private foundation excise tax for any year in which the private foundation’s payout is 7 percent or more,” as well as “eliminate the excise tax for any newly created, time-limited private foundation with a life of 25 years or less.”
Telluride Foundation President and CEO Paul Major explained that local organizations need resources as soon as possible to address issues facing their respective communities, and the reforms proposed by the initiative would do just that.
“Community foundations play a critical role in tackling pressing and complex issues on a local level. Hunger, climate change, racial justice, education, the digital divide and housing are among issues that need to get addressed now and locally,” he said. “Donor advised funds are a great tool for community foundations and have provided huge opportunities for local communities. The Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving’s reforms recognize the unique role played by community foundations and would unlock critical resources that allow them to further their missions and tackle some of society’s biggest challenges. This is how philanthropy should function — addressing today’s compounding issues rather than storing money over time.”
The coalition was founded in December 2020, on Giving Tuesday, when a statement of principles was released, alongside support of initial members, including the Ford Foundation and Arnold Ventures.
“Giving Tuesday marks a day when Americans step up and provide crucial support to charities; this year, the Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving is focusing on new strategies to boost giving, including fixing inefficiencies in our charitable giving tax laws. Currently, $1 trillion sits in private foundations and $120 billion sits in donor-advised funds (DAFs), which is money that could be used to support charities and the millions of people they serve,” the announcement read. “Today’s tax laws do not sufficiently incentivize these philanthropic vehicles to distribute their funds to charities in a timely fashion, even though donors receive tax benefits upfront, meaning the government is deprived of tax revenue without seeing a return benefit to society. Further, approximately only 10 percent of Americans receive tax benefits for their charitable giving in the first place.”
These so-called DAFs set no deadlines for when the donations must reach charities; the donors themselves decide when and where the money goes, according to a recent Associated Press story.
Critics complain that because DAFs provide no financial incentive to quickly donate the money, much of it ends up sitting indefinitely in the accounts rather than being distributed to needy charities.
But that criticism has helped drive a Senate bill — The Accelerating Charitable Efforts (ACE) Act — that would tighten the rules for DAFs and aim to speed donations to charities. The bill, introduced by Sens. Angus King, a Maine Independent, and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, appears to be gaining bipartisan support in Congress.
The bill would make numerous reforms to DAFs by, among other things, creating new categories of accounts.
One type of account would give donors an immediate income tax deduction for money they agree to give to a charity within 15 years.
The second type would let them delay the distribution of their money for 50 years. These donors would get no income tax deduction until then. But they would still be able toenjoy capital gains and estate tax savings for donating stocks or gifts into a DAF.
Community foundation-sponsored DAFs with less than $1 million would be exempt from the requirement. But donors with more than $1 million in such accounts would qualify for upfront tax benefits only if they distributed at least 5 percent of their assets annually or gave their money to a charity within 15 years. Under current law, assets can remain in a DAF indefinitely, tax-free.
“This is about as common sense a bill as I’ve ever seen,” said King, who caucuses with Democrats, according to the AP story.
In a news release announcing the ACE Act, Grassley praised the initiative and hopes it’ll garner more bipartisan support.
“Working charities do so much good in our country and abroad, and they operate on the good will and donations of those who can give. That’s why our tax code encourages giving to charity,” he said. “But charitable dollars ought to be doing the good they were intended for, not sitting stagnant to provide tax advantages for some and management fees for others. The reform measures we are putting forward will ensure that the incentives for charitable giving actually result in money going to charities. I appreciate Senator King’s leadership in this effort and hope more of our colleagues, from both sides of the aisle, will join us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.