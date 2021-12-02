Christmas trees usher in the holiday season with the quaint charm of tradition and natural beauty, as they grace our view around town and in homes. The six Colorado Spruces found along Main Street are a holiday season staple during this time of year.
Ryan Schultz, who owns Telluride Arborist, works with the Town of Telluride to oversee the live trees.
"Colorado Spruces transplant very well and aren't sensitive. If they have a bad environment for a little while, they won't die. These trees are well suited for being out on Main Street," Shultz said.
Each spruce is balled and burlapped, meaning the roots and soil have been wrapped in burlap and then tied with a string. Each tree is then placed into a large planter on Colorado Avenue. Each wrapped tree weighs over 1,000 pounds and must be transported using heavy machinery.
Shultz emphasized that the trees are harvested with the roots intact and remain alive through the winter. Town employees decorate, water and maintain the trees. After the holidays, the trees are replanted in the surrounding area, Shultz explained.
The trees are from the Covered Bridge Ranch outside of Montrose. Natalie Riessen, who helps manage the ranch with her father Gary Riessen, works with Schultz to provide the best trees possible. Typically, all six trees are Colorado Blue Spruces, but this year, a few of the trees are Colorado Green Spruces due to a nationwide tree shortage. The trees are the same species, Colorado Spruce, but the coloring refers to the natural coating of the needles.
Since the start of the pandemic, Christmas trees have soared in popularity across the country, Natalie explained.
"I think nowadays people are valuing staying at home more, and that's why I think we saw an uptick in demand for Christmas trees with COVID," she said. "We're home. We're stuck here. We are decorating. We're getting a tree, and we're going big."
In a report from realchristmastrees.org, "Nearly 40 percent of all real Christmas trees were purchased by urban dwellers in 2020 — an 8 percent increase over 2019."
While the pandemic directly affected sales the past two years, the shortage itself is a continuation of the 2008 economic recession. In 2008, Christmas tree farmers were selling fewer trees and had to decide whether or not to continue their businesses and limit production or shut down completely. It is important to note the average 6-foot Christmas tree takes around eight years to reach maturity. Christmas trees ready for harvest in 2021 would have been planted around 2013, when the economy was still recovering.
Gary was one of the largest Christmas tree growers in the country. He relocated from Michigan in 1994 and continued to sell trees from a ranch on the Western Slope.
"He started growing trees here because he loves Colorado and always dreamed of coming back here," his daughter said.
Compared to the Michigan ranch, where trees were cut and hauled off in mass quantities to various locations, Covered Bridge Ranch gives people the opportunity to cut down and purchase a fresh tree. This has many benefits, explained Natalie, the iconic Christmas tree smell lasts longer and the needles, no matter the tree species, remain attached.
Natalie believes that the biggest misconception about Christmas trees is that cutting them down is harmful to the environment.
"Christmas trees are biodegradable and are reused as mulch and placed in the bottom of the pond for fish. Most importantly, for every tree cut, two may be planted. Young trees provide more benefits to our environment than older trees," she said.
The ranch is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit overedbridgeranch.com.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, "There are approximately 25-30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year. For every real Christmas tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted the following spring."
After Christmas, Shultz collects the trees for the county and uses a woodchipper to turn the trees into mulch and compost.
While some like the idea of acres of available trees, others prefer the hunt, which Shultz prefers. He begins by purchasing a permit from the local field office, and then scouts, finds and legally cuts down a tree on designated Bureau of Land Management land (BLM).
There is no cap on the number of tree permits sold throughout the state. Depending on the office, permits are $8 or $10. According to Kimberlee Phillips, Forest Service public affairs officer, the Norwood Ranger District, which includes Tellurde, sold 185 online permits in 2020. The Ouray Ranger District, northeast of Telluride, sold 467 online permits that same year.
One must follow several regulations when cutting down a tree on BLM land, including a map specifying the exact locations your permit grants you access to in the region. The restrictions also include the tree's type, height and diameter.
When Shultz goes to cut down a tree, he takes into account the viability of the tree and its specific location in the forest.
"I can remember as a kid wanting to get the most perfect tree. Now it's let's go get a tree in a place where we think it's ethical, like under a powerline, or somewhere where the tree doesn't have a good chance to grow forever," he said.
Local Ty Wilson plans on purchasing a permit and cutting down his own tree this weekend. Wilson grew up in suburban Massachusetts and looks forward to having a local Christmas tree.
"I grew up in the suburbs with trees that we'd get from the local Boy Scout troop or grocery store," Wilson said. "In Telluride, we're surrounded by forests, so I was looking for a more authentic experience."
If you would like a real Christmas tree minus the hike, check out the Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale at the Telluride Intermediate School. The proceeds support the Telluride Educational Foundation and is open through Dec. 12 on Thursday and Friday from 3-5 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
