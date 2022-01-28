COP SHOP
SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 10
HAMMER TIME: A male was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
ONE MORE TIME: A male was arrested for driving under the influence in Norwood.
JAN. 12
CITED: Not the good kind. A motorist was cited following a traffic stop.
ATTRACTING ATTENTION TO ONE’S SELF: One good way is to operate a motor vehicle devoid of license plates. Another is to operate a vehicle with stolen license plates. Each driver was arrested on multiple charges.
JAN. 14
MENTAL HEALTH CALL: A subject was contacted and deemed to be in need of mental health professionals, which was provided.
UP IN SMOKE: A motorist unable to maintain a single lane admitted to smoking jazz cabbage. He was too high to capably perform roadsides and arrested for driving under the influence.
ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a male on multiple charges.
NAP BREAK: A motorist pulled over to take a nap in the midst of a long journey.
CABIN FEVER: Deputies assisted at the jail with a combative inmate.
JAN. 15
BUT DID HE?: A male being sought on an outstanding warrant was contacted and told deputies he’d be turning himself in the next morning.
JAN. 17
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK: A female was arrested on multiple charges.
I’M SORRY, I THOUGHT YOU WERE SOMEONE ELSE: A verbal altercation turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.
DRIVING AS IF UNDER THE INFLUENCE: An erratic driver was counseled on his poor skills behind the wheel.
THE SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY: A woman was arrested for false impersonation.
JAN. 18
FULL COURT PRESS: An individual was arrested at the courthouse for a failure to appear warrant. I’m confused, too.
WHAT A DRAG: A motorist pulled over to remove a piece of plastic from his vehicle’s undercarriage.
JAN. 19
HEAVY METAL: Metal plates on the highway near the entrance to Mountain Village were collected by Mountain Village public works, from whose truck they had fallen.
SHOULD HAVE REFRAINED: From driving while under restraint.
DUKING IT OUT: Deputies responded to a fight in progress in Telluride. A man was arrested.
JAN. 20
IF I SHOULD STUMBLE: A highly intoxicated male that had fallen numerous times on the bike path was cared for by Telluride emergency medical personnel.
JAN. 22
ON-MOUNTAIN COLLISION: A report of a snowboarder colliding with a skier is under investigation.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JAN. 13
CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?: A lost cell phone was returned to its owner.
LET’S CALL IT A NIGHT: Following a welfare check, two parties were separated for the night.
ASSAULT: Arrest. It’s pretty simple.
IT WENT TO 11: Loud music elicited a complaint from neighbors.
JAN. 14
NO-GO ZONE: Car campers were encouraged to move along.
JAN. 15
ALL ABOARD: A bus got stuck and was aided from its predicament.
NO ONE WILL NOTICE: A large motor home was cited for illegal parking and expired tags.
JAN. 16
IT’S ALL RELATIVE: A noise complaint was deemed unfounded.
NO PILLOW MINTS: An intoxicated male found in blissful repose on a hard, cold sidewalk, was given a courtesy ride home.
JAN. 17
SLUR-FEST: A verbal altercation outside a bar was ended by the arrival of badges.
WE’RE DONE: Officers took a report of an abandoned vehicle.
JAN. 18
TOO MUCH: Officers assisted Telluride emergency medical personnel with an intoxicated individual.
HIT AND RUN: A hit and run accident with injuries is under investigation.
NOT HOW IT WORKS: You walk into a bar and order drinks. You pay for said drinks before leaving the bar. When you skip your tab, you are collared, frog-marched back to bar by the long arm of the law and pay your tab anyway. So, avoid the trouble and embarrassment and just settle up before you leave.
JAN. 19
THOSE HANDCUFFS REALLY TIE YOUR OUTFIT TOGETHER: Officers arrested a subject for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
JAN. 20
RETURN TO SENDER: A person in the post office was creating a disturbance. The unhappy stamper was gone upon arrival of the local constabulary.
SUSPICIOUS: A number of suspicious incidents were reported this week.
JAN. 22
I HEAR YOU KNOCKING: But you can’t come in. So it wasn’t technically a trespass.
THWARTED: An attempted burglary was reported.
JAN. 25
NOTHING HAPPENED: At least as far as the TMO knew.
