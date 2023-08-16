‘Pickin’ up good vibrations’

Twice a year community radio station KOTO undertakes on-air fundraising. This year’s Guest DJ Day is tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring eight local character crews who will take over the airwaves to raise money for the non-profit station.
“Walk past the Purple House on Pine, and you’ll see a safer driveway in the works,” said KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone. “Walk into the Purple House, and you’ll see aging equipment that needs to be replaced with an ongoing list of needed improvements.”
Events fund 4%, grants fund 50% and donations fund 44% of KOTO’s annual budget. The station aims to build upon that foundation to meet challenges in the future and to “remain on the air for another 48 years.”
“There are always new expenses hitting KOTO,” Pallone said. “Our Norwood translator went down in June unexpectedly and we had to send the equipment off for repair ― not a cheap fix. And of course, everything is more expensive these days. The concrete pad for the new tower was double what we expected.”
To help support KOTO, local character crews will storm the station Friday to pump up a “Good Vibrations” theme.
“That theme is light and summery, and it's what KOTO’s all about ― emanating positive energy from the Purple House on Pine,” Pallone enthused. “Also, who doesn't love that Beach Boys song? “
Friday’s Guest DJ Day kicks off at 9 a.m. with the “Good Vibes in Government” crew comprising San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna, Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson and Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor.
“I'll be doing interpretive dance ― joking … maybe,” warned Bordogna
who listens to KOTO to be “informed and inspired, to hear real people DJing, and to enjoy a broad range of music.”
“I appreciate that the KOTO news team strives for accurate, impartial sharing of information,” he added. “I love KOTO’s coverage of festivals, the street dance and ski swap, the leadership on the board and that staff is composed of smart, caring and down-to-earth people focused on healthy community.”
At 10 a.m. “The Affirmations Hour,” featuring local psychotherapist and mental health advocate Mandy Miller and Christopher Beaver, will commandeer the airwaves.
“There’ll be stimulating dialogue, inspiring insights, and a little silliness ― weirdness welcome!” encouraged Miller. “I love KOTO! Maybe a little too much. I could be at superfan stage 5 clinger status.”
At 11 a.m. “Positively Poetry” will take the mic featuring Art Goodtimes, Joanna Spindler and Peter Waldor representing the Talking Gourds Poetry Program.
“With a name like Goodtimes, ‘positive vibes’ is a natural fit,” affirmed Goodtimes whose birthday coincides with this year’s Guest DJ Day.
At noon “The Color Crew” will step into the studio with Lollie LaVercombe, Ella Hassan from Flowers by Ella and Ryan Higgins from Color, who together operate a flower and clothing boutique on main street.
From 1-2 p.m. “Generation Re-Vibe with Grady and Son” features Michael Grady from Alpine Wellness and his son, Simon, representing the Norwood Youth Organization.
“We’re trying to use our energy to help develop youth in the area through athletics, creativity and social atmospheres,” Michael said.
At 2 p.m. “SBGroovy Productions” will burst into the studio. Producers of Blues and Brews, Telluride Jazz Festival, Telluride Gay Ski Week, and the Durango Blues Train, SBG Inc. staff will take over, including president and founder Steve Gumble and partnership director Patrick Shehan who hosts the show “Pow Surf Radio” on KOTO.
“One of SBG Production’s main goals is to create magical experiences and good vibes,” affirmed Shehan.
The 3-4 p.m. fundraising slot features “60’s Babies” with Todd Creel, Honga Im, Jenny Page and Pancho Winter, all of whom will soon turn 60.
“Who has better vibes than us 60 year olds?” posited Creel who’s been spinning tunes and sharing the love at KOTO for 35 years. “For the show, we’re being spontaneous, on the fly. Plans are for babies.”
“Good Notations” will wrap the day at 4 p.m. featuring live music from the Telluride Chamber Music crew with executive director Claire Beard on flute, Danny DeSantis on viola/violin, Travis Fisher on piano and Dr. David Homer on double bass.
“We have a range of live music,” Beard said. “Bach’s ‘Bouree,’ made famous by Jethro Tull, some beautiful classical favorites, a bit of jazz and possibly some bluegrass ― plus great banter.”
Pallone says the goal of KOTO’s summer fundraising, which runs through Sept. 1, is to raise $70,000 to support general operating expenses.
For $100 donors are entered in drawings to win two nights at the Mountainside Inn and a KOTO cruiser from Box Canyon Bicycles styled by MD Famous Artist. Donate $50 and get a new purple mushroom house hat designed by Saw It Again Threads.
“Tune in and you’ll hear why KOTO is the best radio station in the world. Come to a KOTO event and you’ll feel why,” concluded Pallone. “If you do have a relationship with KOTO already, thank you. We’re pickin’ up your good vibrations.”
Call the studio at 970-728-4333 to donate during Guest DJ Day. To stream live or to donate online, visit www.KOTO.org.
