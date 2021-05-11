When Ron Naaman started attending Telluride Science sorkshops in the 1980s, Telluride was a completely different town. The ski area had just a few lifts, Mountain Village was but a plot of land, and the gondola wouldn’t be built for another decade.
“Very few people came there,” Naaman, who is currently a professor of chemical and biological physics at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, recounted. “It was really a remote place. It was the end of the road of everything.”
Since then the town has become a popular destination for its natural beauty, as well as its world-renowned skiing and festivals. But Telluride isn’t the only thing that has changed –– Naaman’s research has shifted, thanks to the collaboration at Telluride Science workshops.
The first few workshops Naaman attended were organized by the late R. Stephen Berry, who cofounded the Telluride Science Research Center in 1984. Most of these workshops focused on phase changes and reactions in microclusters, or how microscopic particles like atoms and molecules change.
But over time, Naaman became intrigued by the electronic properties of molecules. In 2010, he coorganized a workshop on the “Electronic and Magnetic Properties of Chiral Structures and their Assemblies.” As Naaman explained, chiral structures are molecules that appear in two identical forms and are essential for life.
“The major molecules in nature, plants, animals and humans have this symmetry,” he said. “Proteins, amino acids, sugars, DNA, all have this special form.”
While Naaman was hoping to discover how chiral molecules develop symmetry, he was most interested in the reason why it occurs.
“Symmetry is kept by evolution for tens of hundreds of millions of years, but the question is why?” Naaman explained. “What does nature gain by keeping the symmetry? It costs nature energy to choose between the two shapes, so why does nature keep paying this fine of energy?”
Naaman’s workshop group set out to figure out the special electronic properties of chiral molecules –– and in the process discovered an interesting phenomenon called the chiral induced spin selectivity (CISS) that demonstrates that chirality is a crucial component in many biological processes.
“We found many reasons why the special electronic properties of chiral molecules make them very useful for biology,” Naaman explained. “It’s worth nature paying the energy fine in order to gain the properties of the chiral molecules.”
After this revelation, the group wrote and published a paper in Science in 2011 on how spin effects are evident –– and crucial –– in double stranded DNA molecules.
“This paper was like opening a dam, it really started the field of research in the CISS effect,” Naaman remarked. “We set up in the Sheridan Hotel restaurant. We summarized the data and realized we had something fantastic.”
Since the original meeting, the group has reconvened every other year in Telluride. Although last summer’s workshop was canceled due to COVID-19, the group has managed to transition their work and discussions online.
“Every two weeks we have a Zoom seminar organized by a colleague of mine in Sweden, and people from all over the world attend,” Naaman said. “The meetings in Telluride were the seed for establishing this community, and we now have a really very large group of people that are in this field and studying it.”
This is the ninth in a series of scientist profiles highlighting how Telluride Science scientists have found new ways to collaborate and continue scientific research to address global challenges.To learn more about Telluride Science, visit telluridescience.org. For more on Ron Naaman, visit weizmann.ac.il/chembiophys/naaman/home.
