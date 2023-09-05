The San Miguel County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday the body of a California man found dead near the San Miguel River has been identified as 61-year-old Andrew Hignite.
Hignite was a frequent visitor to Telluride and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said. He was found early on Tuesday morning as the Telluride Marshal’s Department responded to the unattended death of an adult male near the river. Hignite was reportedly missing around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night and was discovered around 7:15 a.m.
An initial forensic autopsy was performed on Tuesday by San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante. Hignite’s family has been notified and has asked for their privacy to be respected at this time, authorities said. Hignite has frequently visited Telluride since childhood and is survived by his brother Danny, his mother Billie and his wife Michelle.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Hignite’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Telluride Marshal’s Chief Josh Comte. “We ask that their privacy be respected as the investigation continues.”
The cause and manner of death await a full forensic autopsy, but authorities said foul play has been ruled out.
