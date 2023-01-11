The high mountain passes, basins and jeep roads are buried in snow this time of year, but come summer, the high country is teeming with visitors, a large number of whom are conveyed on motorized vehicles. In order to protect fragile tundra and provide forest users with information, wayfinding and other assistance, a partnership of local governments and the U.S. Forest Service funds the Alpine Ranger program. In a Wednesday morning work session, Ouray District Ranger in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG), Dana Gardunio, gave the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) an update on the 2022 summer season. Ouray County, the city of Ouray, and the Ouray, Norwood and Columbine Ranger districts round out the Alpine Ranger partnership along with San Miguel County.
The partnership, which was established in 2005, covers primarily portions of the Ouray and Norwood Ranger districts as well as a section of the San Juan National Forest on the Columbine Ranger District.
“The goals and objectives of the program are to help reduce the OHV (off-highway vehicles) impacts in the high alpine area primarily that are accessed by both County and forest service roads,” Gardunio explained. “Examples are Black Bear, Imogene, Camp Bird, Corkscrew Pass.”
The rangers provide a presence that Gardunio said has proven welcome by high country visitors.
“What we found is actually just a huge benefit is just having a presence up there and making sure that there's visitor contacts being made,” she said. “The public is really well informed on rules safety, compliance with the regulations and ordinances that the counties have. And mostly I think it's surprising every time I'm out there, not as an Alpine Ranger, when you have that forest service vehicle or the shield on your arm, how many people want to come up and talk to you and have questions or even just tell you about their experience up there, both good and bad. And so it's been a really positive program.”
Not only do the rangers serve as a sounding board for forest visitors, they fulfill the roles of enforcement, trail maintenance, and the all-important function of building and maintaining bathrooms, an amenity that serves to minimize impacts of human waste left in the wilderness. Alpine Ranger Dalton Robberson and recreation technician Moises Parra each provided a list of the contacts and jobs they performed throughout the season. The extensive accounting of their summer activity included everything from advising travelers to remain on the trail and speaking with tour guides who were encouraging their clients to take a bathroom break other than in the designated facilities.
The influx of high country visitors is both a boon to and a stressor on surrounding towns, Parra said.
“Tourism can be a major contributor to local businesses but can also be a strain on local communities,” he wrote in the memo to the BOCC. “I’ve heard complaints related to high use of public facilities to landowners who don’t want campers near private land. On the other hand, I can visibly see how local restaurants and small shops are receiving a continuous flow of customers. This dynamic has caused the local populace to react. Due to a higher level of tourism, I believe changes are coming soon, and we’ll all have to adjust as necessary.”
But the greater impacts of increasing numbers of visitors also places a strain on the very areas whose dramatic landscapes and alpine beauty is the main attraction.
“The concentration of vehicles on our county and forest service roads has caused high impact and requires regular maintenance,” Parra wrote. “I don’t usually witness vehicles off the roads/trails. I believe most off-roaders have an ethical code and keep to trail etiquette. Most whom I’ve encountered are reasonable and understand the level of danger in the high alpine. They also understand how fragile the tundra is and so they stay on the roads/trails. Constant use of these systems has caused them to shift and expand.”
Robberson noted that the presence of Alpine Rangers and other forest service personnel is helpful both in terms of providing information and visitor security, as well as addressing those less respectful of the fragility of high alpine areas.
“Interactions with visitors on various mountain passes — Imogene, Yankee Boy, Engineer, Corkscrew, Animas Forks, etc.— … gave us the opportunity to answer questions and act as a resource for visitors,” Robberson noted. “Also having a presence on the passes was important to manage some of the irresponsible and out of control individuals off- roading in these areas.”
Gardunio characterized the rebuilding of bathrooms at Corkscrew and Yankee Boy Basin as “a big win.”
“We've been having issues of marmots getting in,” she said. “These are composting toilets, and so they if they aren't functioning properly, it can cause a whole slew of cascading issues and then the public just generally stops using them or creates a huge buildup of human waste. So we've got those back functioning properly. It was an integrated project across the district, not just the Alpine Rangers, but we had some of our other seasonals through our range program. We had some of our fire crew up there helping so it was a really a great success for the program this year to get that taken care of.”
Gardunio also reported the deaths on the Ouray side of a seasoned guide and two clients that she said was a “freak accident.”
“ …he was a long-term guide in the community and really well respected, so that was really unfortunate,” Garrdunio said. “But (that’s) just part of recreating in these areas. They're (high country roads) dangerous.”
Looking ahead to 2023, Gardunio shared the good news that hiring has been successful.
“We have a tentative offer and are waiting confirmation for our very first permanent full time Alpine Ranger,” she said. “We advertised the position back in the spring for two. We’re looking to transition out of the seasonal hiring into more permanent full-time year-round capacity. We've been talking about doing this for a while because of just the skill set, the familiar terrain and just wanting someone who feels really comfortable operating in that environment.”
But, with limited funding and expanding uses, the program has its limitations. Gardunio said she would be open to having a discussion with all the program’s partners to see what could done to increase coverage and potentially make the program year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.