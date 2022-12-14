Mountain Village Town Council continued to support affordable housing when it approved the floor plans of two new buildings at Village Court Apartments (VCA) during its Dec. 8 regular meeting. Commonly referred to the VCA Phase IV project, the plans look to add a total of 35 new units, consisting of 88 bedrooms, to the town’s affordable housing rental inventory.
Phase IV will consist of Building E and Building W. Building E will have eight, one-bedroom units and 13 two-bedroom units for a total of 34 bedrooms. Building W will feature 13 units consisting of four-bedroom suites and one, three-bedroom unit with a storage room on the lower level.
The town is working with Triumph Development West as the developers of the project, while Shaw Construction will be the general contractor.
The recent approval authorized Triumph West to move forward on the modular construction of the new buildings through a company in Boise, Idaho. Work to prepare the site is expected to begin in May 2023, officials explained during the meeting. Delivery of modular buildings is anticipated for August or September 2023 with a potential move-in date targeted for the beginning of 2024.
The estimated total cost is roughly $20.29 million. The town is actively seeking grants and other funding opportunities to finance the project as it does not collect real estate transfer tax like other municipalities.
“We are all extremely excited to be able to move forward with affordable housing options that meet such varied community needs — from shared dorm-style housing to full apartments for rent, as we simultaneously move forward on building for-sale housing elsewhere in Mountain Village,” Mayor Laila Benitez said. “Mountain Village strives to build housing solutions that meet the needs of our residents at different life stages.”
The town has not yet finalized rental fees or the lottery/rental process for future tenants but will share those details with the community once they’re available, according to a recent news release. During last week’s meeting, council members did show an interest in licensing the units in Building W to local businesses to use for their employees, so that when a business loses an employee, they do not lose housing for the next employee as well. Such details will continue to be discussed as the project progresses.
Phase IV is the second private-public partnership the town is currently engaged in with Triumph West to provide a variety of affordable housing to the community, which is something town officials continually strive to do.
“Mountain Village, and the region, recognizes that we need to re-establish a diversity of housing inventory to accommodate our existing community,” assistant town manager Michelle Haynes said. “The ability to start with affordable rental housing and end with a home purchase is still really meaningful to most people. The Town of Mountain Village remains committed to using every tool in the toolbox to build housing, incentivize others to build housing and utilize our existing housing inventory for housing purposes when appropriate.”
Triumph West is also the lead on the development of 29 for-sale units in the Meadows neighborhood at Lot 644. Plans for that project were approved by the Mountain Village Design Review Board in November. Site work on that property is expected to begin in Spring 2023.
“We’re very excited to be teaming up with the town on not only VCA Phase IV but also Lot 644,” Triumph Partner Mike Foster said. “This obviously doesn’t come close to solving the overall housing crisis the region is in, but if we can continue to chip away at it with these different types of projects over time we can get there.”
For more information about the town’s multi-pronged Community Housing Initiative, visit townofmountainvillage.com/housing.
PARKING CHANGES
The Town of Mountain Village Transportation Department recently informed the community of two changes to overnight and long-term parking in Mountain Village.
Mountain Village residents are now invited to take advantage of long-term parking at Lot R, adjacent to the Telluride Regional Airport. The town recently entered an agreement with the Telluride Regional Airport Authority to lease the land to help address parking needs, especially during the winter. The lot can accommodate up to 200 vehicles.
Parking is offered by a $50 permit per season and proof of Mountain Village residency (ownership or lease) is required. Oversized vehicles that take up more than two spaces will be charged $100 per season. No camping is permitted, and RVs will be allowed for storage only.
Permit applications and hang tags are issued by the Town of Mountain Village Police Department. The town will offer shuttles for residents to and from Lot R on Mondays only. Text 970-729-3422 to reserve a shuttle.
“With our increase in development, both residentially and commercially, the town is looking ahead to create additional parking opportunities to alleviate our parking congestion during peak season days,” town transit director Jim Loebe said in a recent news release. “Until such time that the Gondola Parking Garage can be expanded, we are grateful to the airport for working with us to offer Lot R as a solution.”
In an effort to increase both overnight parking space inventory for Meadows residents, discourage long-term vehicle “storage” and increase daytime parking inventory for Gondola Parking Garage skier overflow, the number of Big Billie’s residential Lot M permits are now available on a limited basis.
Big Billie’s has been issued its allotted parking passes for the season, and residents are encouraged to discuss options with Big Billie’s management and utilize Lot R for long-term parking during the ski season.
