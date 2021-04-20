Ossie Mera is the director of housekeeping at Mountain Lodge, but he’s also a volunteer for Tri-County Health Network’s Palliative Services Program during his free time. Volunteers like Mera help aging residents in San Miguel County with a variety of tasks, ranging from dropping off groceries and prescriptions to providing respite for caregivers and companionship for those who may feel isolated.
Mera learned about Tri-County’s program through workplace training about the effects of COVID-19 on the older population and reached out to Amy Rowan, care coordinator manager, about his desire to volunteer. He was matched with Jim, an older person who Mera frequently calls to keep company and occasionally drops off groceries or prescriptions.
Having spent a lot of time talking on the phone and creating a connection, Mera and Jim have developed a close relationship that Mera deeply values.
“Jim has become part of my life, and it’s been great. Volunteering has been a wonderful experience, and I want to continue,” he said.
The goal of the palliative program is to connect people like Jim with services in the county that can allow them to live comfortably in their homes. Whether it is an injury, getting older or an illness, volunteers like Mera provide valuable support, according to Tri-County officials, and stories like Jim’s are common.
Sheila, a 75-year-old woman in Norwood, is left alone during the day while her son Barry is at work. The situation feels increasingly dangerous to them, so Barry reached out to TCHNetwork to inquire about resources and services for Sheila. A Tri-County care coordinator conducted an in-home assessment to see how organization could help. Together they concluded that Shelia could use a walker to make sure she comfortably navigated the house and that housekeeping assistance would be helpful. Tri-County arranged for home making services, connected Sheila with a walker and helped her become approved for a life alert in case she was to fall. Both Sheila and Barry feel more comfortable with their living situation knowing Sheila can safely move about the house while he is at his job, according to a palliative program testimony.
Though the experience of living in an isolated and rural community presents a unique set of challenges for all, older adults who need assistance are often without the usual support systems, particularly during the pandemic.
While community service wasn’t necessarily part of Mera’s upbringing, his experience with the palliative volunteer program is a driving factor in his plan to continue serving others and giving back past his own retirement. He’d like others to join him.
“There are lots of people out there who need a little help. The pandemic has been really taxing on everyone, and volunteering helps,” Mera said.
Similarly, volunteer Nancy Craft strongly believes in the value of filling the gaps in support by using her time to help those who need an extra hand. When one of Craft’s friends was diagnosed with cancer and their health began to decline rapidly, she stepped in to assist. In doing so, she began to realize the need to support people who are experiencing some of these challenges.
“Our community is realizing, for one, we’re aging. A lot of us have been here for 40, 50 years now, and we want to stay, so we must support each other,” she said. “We are rural and isolated, and, of course, there are resources available, but we also have to make it happen ourselves.”
Craft then connected with Rowan and joined the team of Tri-County palliative volunteers. For the past six months, she has been providing support to Jean, an older adult who has been isolated by the pandemic, especially the danger of leaving her home. Craft checks in on Jean frequently, providing food, prescriptions and amenities to her as needed.
“It’s good work. I feel like a lot of times it entails being a good listener. I feel like I’m her contact with the outside world. I’m happy to do it, and it means a lot to her,” Craft said of her experience with Jean. “What has been working for me is having one person to help. It helps me focus and plan my time, and I think having that real personal connection is the most effective. So as situations arise, we need more volunteers.”
Craft’s personal connection to end-of-life support and caregiving led her to realize the ongoing need for support amongst the aging adult population in San Miguel County and the surrounding communities.
While the pandemic has heightened the situation in many respects, Craft and Mera both believe that volunteering when available helps the community function at its best, as they both look forward to additional training from Tri-County on becoming caregivers equipped with specified skills to help people like Jim and Jean.
For more information about the program and volunteering, contact Rowan at oc-montrose@tchnetwork.org or call 970-708-7096. Visit tchnetwork.org for more about the organization and its services.
Editor’s note: Client names are pseudonyms. Ruthie Boyd, Tri-County’s AmeriCorps VISTA public health marketing coordinator, wrote a majority of and collected information for this piece.
