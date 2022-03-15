It’s the gondola’s 25th anniversary! The iconic bridge between Telluride and Mountain Village has officially reached a quarter century of service to locals and visitors. To celebrate, the Town of Mountain Village held an anniversary party last Saturday at the Telluride Conference Center.
Winter 2021-2022 marked the gondola’s 25th season. The celebration included appetizers, champagne, and a custom cake made by Peace of Cake in Telluride. Local artists from the mid-to-late 90s tribute band, “Gravity’s Child,” Sean Mahoney, Leah Heidenreich, Meghan Knowles, and Claybrook Penn, provided entertainment and live music.
“It was such a lovely and successful event. I was blown away by how much of our community turned out to celebrate a big milestone year for the gondola, which is such an important part of Telluride,” said Heidenreich.
Additional flourishes at the festivities included a short video about the gondola’s importance within the community, and a reading from former San Miguel County Poet Laureate Daiva Chesonis.
The roughly six-minute video began with a KOTO radio interview, circa 1980. The radio personalities discuss the correct pronunciation of “gondola” (a question that still comes up today), and the benefits of having a gondola.
The video featured Chesonis, who was on the original crew that built the gondola, along with other Mountain Village pioneers like Ron Allred, a former owner of the ski area.
“I do feel like the gondola will launch this community into a real tourist situation,” Allred remarked presciently. “I think it’ll give the tourist that drives in the town the opportunity to do something besides walk up and down main street three times and then get out of his car and drive out. I think the summer and the fall potential for this gondola as a tourist attraction, as well as fulfilling some of the arts and humanities requirements that we have here, are really going to make us a neat place and a place where people will love to stay.”
While the Telluride Ski Resort envisioned a gondola in the early 80s, it took almost 16 years after those first early discussions for this form of transport to come to fruition. In 1992 financing was secured, and construction began. The system cost 16 million dollars and took four years to complete.
The gondola opened in 1996, a year after the incorporation of the Town of Mountain Village, to provide a free mode of transportation while also reducing the area’s carbon footprint. The drive from the Town of Telluride is approximately eight miles and averages about 20 minutes (not counting extra time spent searching for parking). Today, instead of driving, locals and tourists alike can zip between downtown and Mountain Village faster, and for free. Traveling at 11 mph, the trip from Oak Street in Telluride to the Mountain Village Core aboard the gondola takes just 13 minutes. It carries roughly 3 million passengers each year up and down the mountain.
It’s been featured in commercials and has been the topic of countless news stories. A 2017 Denver Post article referred to the gondola as “The most beautiful run to the store on the continent.”
Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system — the first and only type of free transportation system of its kind in the United States. Annually, it costs $3.5 million to operate and maintain, and from $50,000 to $2 million in capital and major repairs.
In 2027, the operating agreement for the gondola expires. In a March 2022 Gondola Long Term Planning Leadership Committee Presentation meeting, team members reviewed the conveyance’s guiding principles (which includes the phrase, “All involved parties want to see the gondola continue to operate after 2027”).
Community members are invited to fill out a short survey about the gondola that coincides with the end of the season in just a few weeks. Those who do will be entered to win a gift card or a free lift ticket. The survey allows the public to share their vision for the gondola over the course of the next 25 years.
In a release in advance of last weekend’s celebration, Mountain Village Public Information Officer Kathrine Warren shared her excitement about the gondola’s seminal role in the lives of residents and visitors.
“There truly is nothing like the gondola and we are excited to celebrate its silver anniversary,” Warren said. To fill out a survey about the gondola, and to learn more about it, visit tmvoa.org/gondola-landing-page.
