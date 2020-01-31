The Telluride R-1 School District Board of Education is in the final stretch of its search for a new superintendent to take charge of two campuses, 905 students and 143 employees, 92 of which are licensed teachers. He or she will oversee district operations using monies from a $15 million general fund. In return, the new superintendent will earn an annual salary between $145K-$165K plus benefits and have access to one of 11 district affordable housing units.
“As our sole employee, choosing the next superintendent is our most important job as board members,” said School Board President Stephanie Hatcher.
The school board wasted no time officially launching the search process in October, interviewing four national hiring firms and deciding upon Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to lead the search. The superintendent job was posted on CASB’s website Dec. 10.
“On the cost side, CASB offers attractive rates as a nonprofit member organization,” explained Dylan Brooks, who was re-elected to his school board seat in November. “CASB was our consultant in the search that brought Mike Gass to Telluride in 2015. CASB’s proposal was that rare thing — the cheapest proposal with the best people and process.”
Hatcher said that it was important to get an early start on the search process because numerous districts in the region are also conducting superintendent searches including Pagosa Springs — which just announced its new superintendent last week — Aspen, Leadville, Montrose and Norwood.
“Where Pagosa Springs and Aspen are using national superintendent hiring firms, we chose the home turf organization — CASB — and we’re happy with our dedicated consultant who’s done a very timely job,” said Hatcher.
The district’s consultant, Randy Zila, once Superintendent of the Year in Colorado, informed board members that there are several districts in the state — like Creede, Lamar, Moffat and Norwood — who are only just beginning their superintendent searches. In fact, Hatcher noted, Summit County’s superintendent only announced his retirement this week.
To prioritize qualities in the next superintendent and to help craft application questions and the job description, the school board hosted focus groups and sent out surveys in November to solicit input from the community.
“We had separate meetings for teachers, administrators and parents,” explained Hatcher. “[Zila] ran those meetings to give everyone freedom to speak their minds. When all the information was given to us, the board and the community were really on the same page.”
Brooks believes that landing a candidate with effective communication skills is a tall order.
“The Telluride community is so varied in its wants and expectations,” he said. “It’s impossible to please everyone but it is possible to make everyone feel heard, which is a gift that Mike Gass has. We’re looking for someone with that special talent.”
The application period for candidates closed Jan. 20, yielding five semi-finalists, all of whom, says Brooks, share “an affinity for close-knit communities, outdoor education and providing individualized learning plans.”
“We had 29 inquiries and applicants in the teens from across the nation as well as from within Colorado,” said Hatcher.
Zila reported that interest in the local job was quite a bit more than other districts received.
The deadline for volunteers to serve on the hiring committee was Jan. 24 and yielded a group of 30 teachers, administrators, parents, business owners and at-large community members who will form three interviewing groups. The only requirement for these volunteers was that they participate in a mandatory, two-hour training session on Feb. 10.
“Which is not only about Human Resources Law 101 — what to ask and what not to ask — but also it allows the group some flexibility to create their own questions,” Hatcher said.
The hiring committee and Zila will generate interview questions with board input on topics including bridging the achievement gap, curriculum background, project-based learning, teacher and staff relationships, dual immersion, school culture including discipline, social-emotional issues and mental health; career and technical education pursuits, how to address school finance with community and state and new graduation requirements coming in 2021.
In the coming week, Zila will conduct reference and backgrounds checks on each of the five semi-finalists along with video-recorded interviews that the board will review. Based on that information, the board will decide on finalists at a special Feb. 10 meeting where they will also determine final interview questions and participate in their own training for final interviews.
When asked how many finalists the board will select, Hatcher said that as soon as the board has three finalists or fewer, Open Meeting Laws require announcing finalists by name.
Feb. 23, there will be a social with the board and the final candidates, followed by a full day of board and committee interviews and lunches among board members and candidates the following day, Feb. 24.
“We’re devising a feedback loop so that we can get qualitative feedback from our interview committees that Monday night after all the interviews have concluded,” Hatcher said. “And then, Tuesday, the board will have follow-up interviews with all finalists.”
Hatcher hopes to announce the final selection for district superintendent between Feb. 26 and March 6, a window necessary to accommodate details like contract negotiation. The new superintendent is expected to begin work July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.