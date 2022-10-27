The off-season can be a tricky time when it comes to getting in shape for winter. Consider the past week, where big snows have been quickly followed by muck and mud.
Not everyone can, or wants to, pay for a gym subscription when the weather turns gnarly, or has the space for home gym equipment.
Who would think of looking to the local library for help with physical wellness? Fans of Telluride’s multi-award-winning Wilkinson Public Library (WPL), that’s who.
The WPLL has earned the Library Journal’s Five-Star rating 14 years in a row, one of only five institutions in the U.S. to have done so each of the last 14 years.
“A lot of our wellness classes continue during the off-season,” said Laura Colbert, the Wilkinson’s adult programs specialist.
Tai Chi instruction on Monday, “Zumba Saturdays, Lunch Break Yoga on Fridays,” Colbert said. “Lunch Break Yoga is kind of new; our other wellness courses are pretty well established.”
“We have a special wellness course coming up next Thursday,” timed to the arrival of cold and flu season, titled “Herbal Immune Support.”
“It’s an evening of making organic creations and teas to support wellness,” Colbert explained. “We’ll supply the supplies.”
Attendees “go home with two herbal tisanes, and a fire cider,” according to the library’s website. “Please register for that,” Colbert said (space is limited) at telluridelibrary.org.
An offshoot of the library’s popular Croissant, Cookies and Cribbage morning course arrives Nov. 8, tailored to evening: “Cocktails, Cookies and Cribbage.”
“Perfect for election night,” Colbert said drolly. “People were telling us they’d like to make ‘Cookies and Cribbage’ an evening thing. We’ve hosted four or five so far of these events so far, and our audience has slowly grown.”
“Cocktails and Cribbage,” on Nov. 8, is a trial, and will be held at the Ride Lounge from 5-6:30 p.m. If enough people arrive and enjoy, it will become a regular event.
“You have to buy your own drinks,” Colbert said. “The library doesn’t have a liquor license. We’ll provide the snacks,” the same way it provides appetizers at main street eatery La Cocina de Luz for a monthly Spanish-speaking get-together, or at the cheekily-titled chat sesh for bibliophiles, Booze and Books. (For that matter, at deep-dive album discussions at the Telluride Music Company, the library supplies the pizza.)
You don’t have to leave home to attend a library event, as fans of the Talking Gourds Zoom Poetry Chat know: The next reading is this Tuesday, Nov. 1 with special guest reader Daiva Chesonis, at 7 p.m. Visit the library’s website for a link.
The library hosts yet another Zoom talk — this one with award-winning Indigenous author Patty Krawec — for a discussion of “Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting Our Past and Reimagining Our Future.”
“Sign up and receive a free copy of the book, and join us for a discussion online Nov. 17,” Colbert said. “You don’t need to have read the book; everyone is invited to listen in.”
For that matter, everyone is invited to a cribbage and cookies session, morning or evening.
“You don’t have to know how!” Colbert stressed. “We’ll teach you!”
Before cribbage, or “Becoming Kin,” comes the first of several free screenings of Mountainfilm for Locals, “Native Voices,” on November 15. And before even that event, there’s a celebration of the Day of the Dead coming up Tuesday: screenings of the poignant, gorgeous films “Coco” and “Encanto” (at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively) and craft-making from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“I guess these are more on the kids’ side of things,” Colbert said; the library has a full slate of programming for kiddos as well as adults. In truth, the Disney films, in particular, and the deep messages they both convey about intergenerational love and respect for culture, are ideal for the whole family. “Perfect for Tuesday,” Colbert noted, “when there’s no school.”
As always, all of the library’s programs are available to attend free of charge. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more and/or “register for our weekly E-blast,” Colbert said. It’s your best, easiest bet for keeping up with the library’s numerous new programs, delivered fresh to your inbox year round.
