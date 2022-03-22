The war in Ukraine has spiked gas prices across the US, even when Russian imports represent less than 10 percent of US oil imports. In the crisis, Republicans have seized on the war to criticize President Joe Biden’s energy and environmental policies — such as the drilling ban for certain public lands — and called on the Biden administration to open up pipelines and new oil and gas projects in the US.
Colorado was the target of some Republican proposals. The state ranks among the top 10 states for oil and gas production and fifth for crude oil. State Representative Lauren Boebert called on Biden and Congress to “immediately unleash our full energy production capabilities” to “regain our energy independence.”
But conservation organizations, local residents and many Colorado officials are skeptical that opening the state up to more drilling would be an effective energy solution. Even oil and gas companies themselves are slow to open new wells.
“Just because we have a Ukrainian crisis going on, I don't necessarily think we should look to our wonderful Colorado public lands to increase oil and gas production,” Sheep Mountain Alliance Executive Director Mason Osgood told the Daily Planet.
In the Telluride area, overall public support is for land conservation and protecting species such as the Gunnison sage grouse, rather than oil and gas drilling.
“Locally, there's been a lot of energy and support for wildlife protection and conservation,” Osgood said. “We're lucky enough to have leaders in our community who value these things.”
With increasing threats from climate change, Governor Jared Polis’s focus remains on boosting renewable energy options to decrease the state’s dependence on oil and gas.
“We must double down on affordable renewable energy produced here in Colorado so that America’s energy future is not tied to geopolitical conflicts and global commodity markets,” Melissa Dworkin, deputy press secretary for Polis, told the Planet.
For immediate relief, the Colorado governor joined several others in signing a letter urging the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax, which is currently 18.4 cents per gallon.
The measure could “provide savings and real relief for Americans struggling to keep up with gas prices as a result of Russia’s aggression and engagement in a dangerous geopolitical conflict in Ukraine,” she added.
Polis proposed similar measures in Colorado early this year.
Although tax reductions can have an immediate effect, cutting gas taxes does not reduce the nation’s dependency on foreign oil and gas.
“While these commonsense steps will ease price impacts in the short-term, energy independence is a long-term mission to minimize our vulnerability to price volatility of fossil fuels,” Dworkin said.
The state is already trending away from oil and gas drilling, and companies have been hesitant to open new projects. In Colorado, oil and gas operators are in possession of over 2,600 unused permits. There is little indication that companies intend to increase production, Dworkin noted.
New wells would take months or up to a year to develop, and there is a shortage of workers. Investors have shied away from encouraging a boost in oil production. In Colorado, there were only 12 active rigs at the end of 2021.
“The argument that we need to open up more public lands to drilling is not really valid,” said David Taft of San Juan Citizens Alliance. “All of the oil and gas that can currently be extracted at the current prices is being extracted. There's tons of unused leases held by oil and gas companies.”
Colorado’s trend is reflected across the country, which Biden pointed out in response to Republican criticism. There are 9,000 approved permits to drill onshore that have not been used.
“They could be drilling right now, yesterday, last week, last year. They have 9,000 to drill onshore that are already approved,” Biden said earlier this month. “Let me be clear, they are not using them for production now. That’s their decision. These are the facts.”
With oil and gas wells slowing down in Colorado, the state legislature passed new regulations in March to hold companies financially accountable for plugging unused wells and cleaning up the surrounding environment.
Locally, San Miguel Power Association has committed to 80 percent renewable energy production by 2030.
“If we want to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, we should reduce our consumption of oil,” Taft said.
