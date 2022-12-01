For Citlali Casillas, it’s the traditional games and activities for kids.
For Mayra García, it’s the food and celebrating the diversity of the local Latinx community.
“We enjoy a variety of dishes and learn from the conversations how the holidays are celebrated in other places in Latin America,” she explained.
For Victor Pérez it is the traditional breaking of the piñata and a song — it differs by region — that is typically sung, especially when the piñata is proving difficult to break.
“Where I am from, the song tells the kids that they should have eaten more frijoles so they are strong enough to break the piñata,” Pérez said, laughing.
For Lourdes Schillaci, it’s the smiling faces of the children waiting to meet Papá Noel.
“The children are happy, so the environment is happy,” Schillaci said. “It’s the magic of Christmas.”
Whatever their motivation, the Telluride community will gather Saturday for Papá Noel, a celebration of Latinx holiday-season traditions that encompasses all of these things — happiness, the sharing of traditions and food and, of course, piñatas (singing optional).
The event takes place from 1-4 p.m. in the Telluride Middle/High School cafeteria and all are welcome.
“This is a bilingual event, and we encourage everyone from our community to join us,” said Claudia García Curzio, Latinx outreach specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library and one of the event’s organizers. “We recognize that we have a diverse community, and we want to highlight everyone’s cultures and traditions. What better way to do that than a holiday fiesta with food, music, games and more. Plus, new this year, a photographer will be taking holiday photos for anyone who wants one.”
Marisa Marshalka, a case manager at One to One Mentoring and fellow event organizer, noted that the purpose of Papá Noel, which returns after a COVID-enforced hiatus in 2020 and 2021, is “bringing together local families to celebrate the holidays and family and cultural traditions.”
“We also get to enjoy delicious food,” she added.
Which brings us back to the food, as well as the sharing of traditions from the different countries in Latin and South America where many Telluriders emigrated from.
Organizers will be supplying homemade tamales with eventgoers themselves preparing and bringing a holiday dish from their country of origin, a central aspect of Papá Noel that makes for a diverse, Latin-themed potluck.
“Members of the community bring different dishes — tamales, empanadas, quesada, pozole,” Pérez said.
His favorite?
“Atole,” Pérez replied, referring to a traditional Mexican hot beverage made from corn flour and often flavored with vanilla or cinnamon.
Schillaci, who is originally from Peru, said she particularly enjoys the opportunity to try dishes from other countries, in particular Mexico and Guatemala, where many (but not all) of Telluride’s Latinx community come from.
“The food is so good,” she said.
Casillas agreed. “It’s like being able to taste a bit of each culture in one bite of food.”
García Curzio hailed the Telluride School District’s Dual Immersion Program, which sees students learn in both English and Spanish, as helping to bring the area’s different cultures closer.
“I think the DI program has been instrumental in bringing about inclusion and celebrating differences,” she said. “It’s good to see kids learning the Spanish language. It has helped foster inclusion and I think Papa Noel is another way to foster and really cultivate diversity and inclusion with parents showing their kids this is what we did — we celebrate this holiday with this type of music and food.”
García Curzio continued, “Families still do this type of thing in their homes, but it’s really nice to have an event like this where they can bring their food and traditions out and show them off a little. It encourages a sense of belonging in our community.”
She added that planning Papá Noel comes from within the local Latinx community with advocacy group Collaborative Action for Immigrants (CAFI) taking the lead and a host of local entities supporting the fiesta including the Wilkinson Public Library, One to One Mentoring, Bright Futures, Tri-County Health Network and its Communities That Care initiative, the Telluride School District, Telluride Medical Center and San Miguel Resource Center. The Telluride Foundation provided funding.
“In the beginning,” García Curzio said, “Papá Noel was only seen as a Latino event, but this event is for our Telluride community, which includes everyone.”
En español
Para Citlali Casillas, son los juegos tradicionales y actividades para los niños.
Para Mayra García, es la comida y la celebración de la diversidad de la comunidad Latinx local.
“Podemos disfrutar platillos variados y tambien aprender de las conversaciones cómo se celebran las fiestas en otros lugares de Latínoamérica”, explicó.
Para Víctor Pérez, es el tradicional rompimiento de la piñata y una canción — que difiere según la region — que se canta típicamente, sobre todo cuando la piñata está resultando difícil de romper.
“De donde soy, la canción les dice a los niños que deberían haber comido más frijoles para que sean lo suficientemente fuertes como para romper la piñata”, dijo Pérez riendo.
Para Lourdes Schillaci, son las caras sonrientes de los niños que esperan conocer a Papá Noel.
“Los niños son felices, el ambiente es feliz”, dijo Schillaci. “Es la magia de la Navidad”.
Cualquiera que sea su motivación, la comunidad de Telluride se reunirá el sábado para Papá Noel, una celebración de las tradiciones navideñas latinas que abarca todas estas cosas: felicidad, compartir tradiciones y comida y, por supuesto, piñatas (cantando opcional).
El evento se celebra a partir de las 1 a 4 p.m. en la cafetería de La Escuela Intermedia/Preparatoría de Telluride y todos son bienvenidos.
“Este es un evento bilingüe y animamos a todos los miembros de nuestra comunidad que vengan a esta fiesta”, dijo Claudia García Curzio, especialista en divulgación de Latinx en la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson y una de las organizadoras del evento. “Reconocemos que tenemos una comunidad diversa y queremos resaltar las culturas y tradiciones de todos. Qué mejor manera de hacerlo que una fiesta navideña con comida, música, juegos y más. Además, nuevo este año, un fotógrafo tomará fotos navideñas para cualquiera que quiera una”.
Marisa Marshalka, administradora de casos de One to One Mentoring y organizadora del evento, señaló que el propósito de Papá Noel, que regresa después de una pausa por COVID en 2020 y 2021, es “reuniendo a las familias locales para celebrar las fiestas y tradiciones familiares y culturales.”
“También podemos disfrutar de comida deliciosa”, agregó.
Lo que nos lleva de vuelta a la comida, así como al intercambio de tradiciones de los diferentes países de Latínoamérica y de Sudamérica de donde muchos miembros de Telluride emigraron.
Los organizadores llevarán tamales para preparer y traer un plato navideño de su país de origen, un aspecto central de Papá Noel que hace de una diversa comida de temática Latina.
“Los miembros de la comunidad traen diferentes platos: tamales, empanadas, pozole”, dijo Pérez.
¿Su favorito?
“Atole con sabor a chocolate y canela”, respondió Pérez, refiriéndose a una bebida caliente tradicional mexicana hecha de harina de maíz y, a menudo, con sabor a vainilla, chocolate o canela.
Schillaci, quién es de Perú, dijo que disfruta particularmente la oportunidad de probar platos de otros países, en particular México y Guatemala, de donde provienen muchos (pero no todos) de la comunidad Latinx de Telluride.
“La comida es tan buena”, dijo.
Casillas estuvo de acuerdo. “Es como poder probar un poco de cada cultura en un bocado de comida”.
García Curzio aplaudió el Programa de Inmersión Dual del Distrito Escolar de Telluride, que ve a los estudiantes aprender tanto en inglés como en español, como una ayuda para acercar las diferentes culturas del área.
“Creo que el programa DI ha sido instrumental en lograr la inclusión y celebrar las diferencias”, dijo ella. “Es muy agradable ver a los niños aprendiendo el idioma español y ha ayudado a fomentar la inclusión y creo que Papa Noel es otra manera de fomentar y realmente cultivar la diversidad y la inclusión con los padres y mostrar a sus hijos esto lo que nosotros sí — celebramos estas vacaciones con este tipo de música y comida.”
García Curzio continuó: “Las familias todavía hacen este tipo de cosas en sus hogares, pero es agradable tener un evento como este done puedan traer su comida y tradiciones y mostrarlas un poco. Fomenta un sentido de pertenencia en nuestra comunidad”.
Agregó que la planificación de Papá Noel proviene de la comunidad Latinx local con el grupo de apoyo Acción Colaborativa para Inmigrantes (CAFI) tomando las iniciativa y una serie de entidades locales que apoyan la fiesta, incluyendo la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson, One to One Mentoring, Bright Futures, Tri-County Health Network y su iniciativa, Communities That Care, Telluride School District, Telluride Medical Center and San Miguel Resource Center. Telluride Foundation proporcionó fondos.
“Al principio,” García Curzio dijo, “Papa Noel sólo se veía como un evento latino, pero este evento es para nuestra comunidad de Telluride que incluye a todos”.
