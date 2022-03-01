The smells of Locals Lunch at the Ah Haa School Monday filled the entire building, as Lucas Price of La Cocina de Luz taught the new class. Ten attendees gathered around Price in the new Ah Haa Culinary Classroom as he demonstrated how to make Sopa de Lima (Mexican Lime Chicken Soup).
The class was the first Locals Lunch at Ah Haa, but will definitely not be the last, explained Jessica Newens, the school's culinary arts director.
"For me, it's building community, it's building a program, and getting people in here to realize how fun and how accessible it is to cook," Newens said.
At $15 per person, the class provides an affordable opportunity for locals to learn a new dish or skill during their lunch break. The class is from noon to 1:30 p.m., and the prepared meal is included as lunch.
Price heard about the course from a friend and jumped on the opportunity to teach. He chose to make Sopa de Lima because the recipe introduces basic concepts that are particularly useful for beginners.
"I think in Mexican cooking these are good things to know about chilies, caramelizing onions, roasting tomatoes and making stock. It just brought in a lot of different skills and talking points that I think would be good in a cooking class," he said.
The dish also has a bit of personal history sprinkled into the recipe. Price made Soupa de Lima on the first date he had with his wife when he lived in Shandoka Apartments. Price graduated from the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon, and interned at the Coyote Café in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He started La Cocina de Luz in 1998, and the restaurant has been a Telluride staple ever since.
Throughout the course, Price went step by step on how to prepare the ingredients. With each step, he explained why he was doing it this way and how that would affect the soup. Price patiently answered each question and made sure his pupils understood the process. At the end of the lesson, participants were sent home with full tummies and the knowledge of a new recipe.
The recipe provided was enough to make two gallons of soup, which attendee Nancy Craft said is just the perfect amount to make for when her family comes to visit Telluride.
"It's a fun thing to all do together; to prepare dinner," she added.
Craft is a "big fan" of the Ah Haa School and sometimes volunteers to help teach classes. She looks forward to the Locals Lunch as a regular program on the Ah Haa schedule.
"I'm really excited that Jess (Newens) is doing this because I think it's great being able to come over at the lunch hour and cook with a group of people and come away with some good cooking tips, and then have a wonderful lunch," Craft said.
When Craft heard Price was teaching the first class, she signed up quickly, knowing he would be a good teacher.
Fellow attendee Stephanie Ansin always wanted to take a cooking class and was happy the Ah Haa school was able to provide one. Her biggest takeaway from Locals Lunch was Price's teachings about the "power of the garnishes."
"He said garnishes are king, and that really showed," Ansin said.
Newens explained it was an easy decision to build a culinary classroom when the Ah Haa School moved from the Depot into the new building on Pacific Avenue. Newens believes cooking crosses cultural boundaries, and because cooking doesn't necessarily require previous skills, it is less intimidating and more accessible to the general public.
"Everybody cooks, and everybody has to eat," she added. "It's definitely a way to get more people into this building and understanding what we do."
Monday’s class was the first of many, Newens said. Right now, she is looking for local chefs, professional or not, to help set up regularly scheduled classes for locals. In the coming months, she hopes to have enough teachers lined up to host weekly Locals Lunch classes throughout the summer.
"Just come in and do it if you have a passion for it," Newens said.
If you are interested in teaching a Locals Lunch course, email jess@ahhaa.org. To keep up to date with the Locals Lunch and other programs, visit ahhaa.org.
