Hot beds are a hot topic right now. After Telski co-owner Chad Horning explained why creating more of them is so important to the future success of the ski resort as part of a community update meeting Tuesday night, Mountain Village Town Council spent nearly an hour discussing them during the comprehensive plan amendments portion of its regular meeting Thursday evening.
Hot beds, mainly construction of more hotels in town, were the top concern among residents who submitted feedback as part of the public comment period.
“Overall the feedback we received is that the numbers for hot beds in the comp plan are still too high. This is the number one topic we heard about in public comment,” explained Elly Schaefer, project manager for consultants MIG. “A lot of the concerns from the community were about potential for diminished community character and concerns about overcrowding. There was also some feedback about flagship versus boutique hotels related to previous feedback were with preference to boutique hotels in our open house and community survey.”
She added 130 responses were received between late October and mid-November.
The current number of target hot beds in the comprehensive plan is 974, which is 573 less than what was originally included in the 2011 plan that officials are in the process of amending. Right now, 544 of those 974 beds could theoretically be developed, the MIG team shared. Horning has previously explained Telski would like to see 1,275 additional hot beds created, which would help the resort increase business and in turn make for a healthier local economy.
Consultants asked town officials to suggest action on three aspects of the plan’s hot bed focus, including reduction of removal of hot beds in Town Hall Center and Big Billie’s, removal of “potential hot bed sites on the proposed map included in the plan, and removal of policy language incentives for hot bed development.
The Town Hall Center site is currently zoned open space. Council members were not comfortable with including it in the plan, especially since there are areas currently zoned for hotel development in the Village Center.
“I have reservations about changing any open space parcels to be hot beds at this point when we have so many parcels that are zoned for and ready to become hotels in the Village Center. I just have a really hard time giving up open space,” Mayor Laila Benitez
In terms of the Big Billie’s site, council member Marti Prohaska explained it’s never really been a good idea to build a hotel there.
“I think we heard loud and clear from the residents that that’s not desirable. And harking back to the original comp plan process, that was a very low priority if it was even on the priority list at all, putting hot beds in mostly residential neighborhoods,” she said. “ … It felt to me even then that the Big Billie’s site wasn’t popular then and it’s still not a popular site now.”
Council members agreed those two sites should be removed from the current comp plan hot bed map, as well as the current “potential” sites, but suggested making an appendix that includes future hot bed sites for consideration.
Schaefer added sites that are currently open space could still be developed, but there would have to be a comp plan amendment, as well as rezoning, depending on the site, and development review.
“This map doesn’t limit what’s going to be allowed ever, but these are the targets and potential sites supported by the policy in the comprehensive plan,” she said.
Council member Patrick Berry asked whether short-term rentals were factored into the current hot bed projection and needs.
“The one thing I feel like I’ve gotten out of this whole process is we’re almost still executing like it was 10 years ago and there hasn’t been one hotel built in that 10-year period, but there has been tons of short-term rental activity,” he said. “Why are we not baking in short-term rental targets with this?”
Berry added that if short-term rentals weren’t factored into hot bed numbers it could lead to a “potentially terribly toxic situation in the future, as it comes to density and quality of life.”
Andrew Knudtsen, a planner with Denver’s Economic & Planning Systems, explained the thought process behind the hot bed numbers.
“We talked about that. They’re complimentary but they’re distinct markets that work together. The hotel is going to provide a higher premium of service, a higher price point and deliver higher occupancy levels,” he said, adding hotels are a “better economic driver,” since short-term rentals tend to fluctuate, while hotels are mainstays that will continue to attract people to the community, which will effectively boost the economy.
“My fear is we don’t build anything because nothing has been built and we don’t get any hot beds. Not to be cynical, but the probably of building a hotel right now, based on the past, is zero,” Berry said.
In an attempt to move the work session along, which was scheduled for two hours, council members agreed not to prioritize future hot bed sites in the appendix.
“I think an appendix makes a lot of sense. For me this is a living document that if you’re revisiting this in 15 years it can be a completely different situation,” Berry said.
Benitez quelled talks about the Town Hall Center and Big Billie’s sites as to not “scare” the community with something that’s not a realistic possibility at the moment.
“Almost everything we’ve gotten, and everything we know what needs to be done, is in the Village Center and that needs to get done right of way. That’s what our community needs to see. This is where we’re putting our effort. This is where we’re committed. This is where we have the infrastructure,” she said.
Consultants will work on making council’s suggested changes and present an updated comprehensive plan at a future meeting.
All topics of discussion Thursday night revolved around development and housing, including community housing, Meadows density, duplex development and open space.
A recording of the council meeting, including the full comprehensive plan amendments discussion, can be found on the town’s website at townofmountainvillage.com.
