SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 13
SOLAR PAIN: A citizen reported a solar panel had been damaged.
SIMONE-IZED: A young gymnast was injured and emergency medical personnel responded.
ACCIDENT: Following an accident in Norwood, the male driver left the scene but was subsequently located and charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
LADY DAZE: A Norwood female was arrested for her part in a crime, as well as driving under the influence of drugs.
JUNE 14
SAR MISSION: Deputies and San Miguel County Search and Rescue responded to the Ophir Wall in Ophir for a 24-year-old local woman injured while climbing. Dispatch was contacted by the woman's father who requested assistance after his daughter fell approximately 40 feet while leading a route up high on the Ophir Wall. Twenty-three responders including deputies, search and rescue volunteers, and civilians assisted in a rescue mission which lasted approximately three hours. Volunteers carried the injured party out in a litter, and she was taken by private vehicle to the Telluride Regional Medical Center.
JUNE 15
THE HURRIER YOU GO: The behinder you get. A motorist was cited for speeding 79 in a 55 mph zone.
NOT FEELING GROOVY: A Denver driver got popped for going 65 in 45 mph zone.
DE-FLOCKED: A motorist mowed down eight sheep in the course of a highway accident.
FAST IS AS FAST DOES: A motorist was stopped and charged for traveling 76 in a 55 mph zone.
BAR BRAWL: Deputies in Telluride happened upon a bar brawl and arrested two.
JUNE 16
TOO CLOSE: The driver of a semi was apprehended and charged with improperly passing a cyclist after the rider called to complain.
WHAT A GIVEAWAY: Failing to maintain a single lane led to a motorist arrest for driving under the influence.
CALLING MISTER ROGERS: An ongoing neighbor dispute in Lawson Hill continues to escalate.
THE ROSE OF YOUTH: While conducting a traffic stop, a deputies observed in plain view multiple containers of alcohol in an underage driver's vehicle. A summons for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor was issued.
JUNE 17
GEEZ, PEOPLE, GET A RIDE: A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs near the roundabout.
DOG FIGHT: Not in the skies, but in Ophir. The dog owners agreed to handle the matter civilly.
BABY ON BOARD: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, child abuse, and multiple other traffic offenses. Due to the driver having a seven-month-old child she was released on a promise to appear on summons for all charges.
JUNE 18
MESA COUNTY MESS: A male from Grand Junction was arrested on multiple charges on a traffic stop. The charges included: possession of a weapon while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a controlled substance, drove vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of an open marijuana container in a vehicle, driver's vision obstructed through required glass, displayed fictitious plates.
JUNE 19
A LIFE SAVED: Deputies responded to a call of an unconscious and unresponsive male party. Life saving measures were performed until the Norwood Fire Protection District arrived on scene. The patient was Care Flighted to Grand Junction.
JUNE 20
SKIPPED DRIVER’S ED: Adeputy issued a summons and complaint of the following charges on Highway 145: Driving under suspension, drove motor vehicle without insurance, failure to provide vehicle registration.
JUNE 21
WARRANTED: A handful of warrant arrests were executed.
JUNE 24
FIGHTING WORDS: There was a report of a verbal altercation in Lawson Hill.
JUNE 26
BAD MANNERS: A citizen called to complain of campers near the Lawson Hill bus stop who were rude and belligerent.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JUNE 16
FESTIVAL: Someone called to complain that the bluegrass festival was festivaling.
HELP DESK: The department fielded numerous calls about parking and festival info.
BARKY MCBARKSALOT: Dogs were barking. Humans were vexed.
JUNE 17
NAP NOT, SQUIRE: An intoxicated person was moved along from his napping spot in a pocket park.
SOME PEOPLE: There was another complaint about the festival’s noise levels.
LOST BRAIN CELLS: Car not stolen. Forgot where parked.
IMMOVABLE OBJECT: A bicyclist found out that the centerline planter boxes will not give way when contacted.
I HEAR YOU KNOCKING: But you cannot enter the festival without a wristband. Numerous trespassers were snagged.
THAG NOT LIKE HIKERS: Thag throw rocks at hikers. Police unable to locate Thag. Thag vanish into forest.
JUNE 18
QUEUE BRAWL: A couple of people standing in line to enter the festival got into a shoving match.
NO SERVICE: An unruly diner was removed from a local restaurant.
AND AGAIN: A person living in the Town of Telluride, once again, called the cops to complain about music coming from the park.
JUNE 19
LOST AND FOUND: A child reported missing was quickly found.
PARTY, PARTY, PARTY: Separate parties were the subject of noise complaints. All quieted down upon request.
JUNE 20
HARSHING THE MELLOW: Two unwanted subjects were escorted from the Town Park campground where they were harassing otherwise happy campers.
JUNE 21
CONTRABAND: A backpack containing contraband was lost and is safe at the marshal’s office. Please drop by to claim.
JUNE 22
TRAVELER ASSIST: You go thataway.
JUNE 23
VENDOR BLUES: Custom furniture was reported stolen from a display at the bluegrass festival.
WEEBLES WOBBLE: There was a report of a drunken pedestrian but the subject could not be found.
GASEOUS: Officers provided traffic control during a gas line break incident.
NOISE POLLUTION: An air compressor left running at a construction site was unplugged following a complaint.
JUNE 24
STILL RUNNING: That air compressor drew more complaints.
JUNE 25
FREEDOM TO ASSEMBLE, SO FAR: Officers provided traffic control for a protest march on Colorado Avenue.
STILL BARKING: Incessantly barking dogs can try the patience of the most Zen of any of us.
JUNE 26
COULDA LAID LOW: But no. An individual causing a disturbance was found to have outstanding warrants and subsequently arrested.
JUNE 27
IT’S DRY IN THE CLINK: An individual was arrested for drinking while under a no alcohol restraining order.
JUNE 28
PEACE TALKS: Officers mediated a civil dispute.
RUFFRUFFRUFFRUFFRUFFRUFFRUFFRUFF: Two people called about a barking dog. The owner finally returned home.
M-M-M-Y G-GENERATOR: Dang thing was still running and shut down following complaints.
JUNE 29
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A subject was arrested for domestic violence and trespass.
TINY DIGITS: A toddler accidently called 911.
UNDRESSERED: Officers help a couple whose dresser had fallen off a trailer.
NOISE, NOISE, NOISE: Loud music and parties were found too loud by people not invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.