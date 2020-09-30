The Town of Telluride announced this week the second round of Telluride Green Grants, a grant program that supports residents and businesses in reducing their carbon footprint.
Grants of $500 to $35,000 are available from a total of $50,000 to qualified applicants. Applications and directions can be found on EcoAction’s website at ecoactionpartners.org/telluride-green-grants today. Completed applications are due to EcoAction Partners no later than Nov. 15, according to a news release.
Funded by the Town of Telluride and administered by EcoAction Partners, Telluride Green Grants are available to discrete nonprofit, commercial and residential projects that deliver measurable greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions for the Town of Telluride community. Project ideas might include, but are not limited to, net-zero building construction, insulation and weatherization of existing buildings, replacement of old boilers and furnaces, renewable energy installations, waste reduction projects, water efficiency or conservation projects, or transportation-related fuel reduction efforts.
Projects that were completed during the 2019 Green Grant cycle included the following:
The Butcher & The Baker bought a bear-proof trailer to transport a larger volume of food waste from the restaurant to the owner’s family farm for composting. The San Miguel Resource Center competed weatherization projects to make the offices more comfortable and energy efficient. The Wilkin Court HOA replaced old furnaces at the end of their lifespan with more efficient furnaces for a portion of the units. KOTO Radio installed new windows that were recommended as part of a recent energy audit to make the Purple House on Pine more comfortable and energy efficient. Planet Bluegrass bought solar charging stations for festival campers (town looks forward to festivarians using this cool new technology when Bluegrass starts up again in the future). The Viking Lodge HOA replaced windows and weatherized several units. West Willow HOA improved insulation of condominium units to make them more energy efficient. The Ticsay Family replaced and repaired windows to improve the energy efficiency of their home.
The combined impact of the 2019 implemented projects reduced the Telluride community’s annual GHG emissions by almost 100 mtCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents). This equates to over 110,000 pounds of coal burned, or the amount of carbon sequestered by 1,650 tree seedlings over 10 years.
“We are thrilled at the success from the first round of Telluride Green Grants and are excited that Telluride is taking the initiative to implement this grant program for the community” said Kim Wheels, EcoAction Partners energy specialist. “We hope it will encourage locals and those who serve Telluride to think of new and creative ways to reduce their carbon footprint.”
Funding for Telluride’s Green Grants comes from the Telluride Energy Mitigation Program (TEMP). TEMP requires mitigation of energy used by exterior heating that is installed on new construction projects such as driveway snowmelt systems, heated garages, sidewalks, and exterior pools and spas. If energy used by these systems is not mitigated through on-site renewable energy, then a homeowner or developer must pay a fee in-lieu of mitigation that enables town government to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions on behalf of the construction project elsewhere in the community.
The Town of Telluride government has been tracking and mitigating its greenhouse gas emissions since 2003. In 2009, town officials adopted the Colorado Climate Action Plan 2020 Goal of reducing GHG emissions 20 percent from 2005 levels for the town government, and achieved that goal in 2012. Through the assistance of RECs purchased from the Ridgway Hydro Dam, the town government achieved carbon neutrality in 2014, with extra RECs that help offset GHGs generated by the community’s electricity use.
“After the Town of Telluride government reached its goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2014, we saw this grant program as a great opportunity to help the community as a whole to become carbon neutral,” Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown said. “If you have been thinking of a project to help offset the community’s greenhouse gas emissions, we encourage you to apply.”
The Telluride community’s total estimated GHG emissions for 2019 were approximately 72,800 mtCO2e. In 2017, town officials agreed to update the community’s goal to become “carbon neutral.” In efforts to reach this goal, the Telluride community has been steadily making progress in decreasing emissions through increasing renewable electricity use; improving building energy efficiency for new construction and remodels; and through programs administered by EcoAction Partners, San Miguel Power Association, Black Hills Energy and other community organizations.
Telluride Green Grants is modeled after the successful San Miguel County Green Grants program that was offered in 2014, as 19 projects were implemented that cumulatively reduce GHG emissions in the county by more than 350 mtCO2e annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.