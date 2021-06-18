SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 31
BURGLED: A report of a burglary on Iron Springs Mesa is under investigation.
JUNE 2
THREATENING: A Norwood man threatened to shoot police if they pulled him over.
WANTED MAN: And not on a dating site. A man causing a disturbance at a gas station was wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections. When deputies tried to detain him, he fled on foot, but was apprehended.
JUNE 3
DOUBLE YELLOW, FELLOW: A motorist was cited for making a dangerous pass.
HARASSMENT: A report of harassment was investigated and resulted in a summons being issued.
JUNE 4
LOUSY LEASER: An appeal for a civil standby while a tenant moved out was deemed unnecessary.
CANINE CHAOS: A Hastings Mesa resident called to complain about the neighbor’s dogs that were running free, causing problems and running wildlife.
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WITH YOU: A Lawson Hill resident called deputies to report children were playing in a culvert and getting stuck.
LIGHTS OUT: A motorist was issued a summons for no tail lights.
IRONIC: When a tow truck needs a tow.
JUNE 5
LOTSA SUDS: An intoxicated male at the Norwood laundromat causing a disturbance found a sober ride home.
DUI: An observant citizen called in a bad driver. When deputies made contact, the reason for his poor driving was that he was driving under the influence and thus, was cited.
DOMESTIC: Arguing partners were separated for the night.
JUNE 6
HOT PLATES: A driver was contacted and issued numerous citations, including one for fictitious plates.
PISSED: In my driveway, he did!
DOMESTIC: Following a report of domestic violence in progress, the male subject fled. When contacted by phone he agreed to turn himself in.
JUNE 7
UNEASY FEELING: A female in the Lawson Hill area reported a male made her feel uncomfortable.
WITHOUT A CARE: A motorist was cited for careless driving.
JUNE 10
NO PAPERS: No license, no insurance, two citations.
WEST SIDE STORY: A knife fight in Norwood resulted in one man being taken into custody for several felony charges. Both were treated at the Montrose hospital.
BAD DRIVING SEASON: Deputies received numerous reports of bad drivers on area roadways. Not all could be found. Watch out for the other guy, folks.
JUNE 12
SPEEDY: Got a ticket for going more than 20 mph over the posted limit.
JUNE 13
DANK YOU VERY MUCH: Deputies performed an annual inspection at a marijuana grow facility outside Norwood.
TAKE IT AND GO HOME: A Lawson Hill male was reported for throwing a ball at a motorist. Deputies advised it be handled civilly.
HIGH THERE: Deputies were contacted about an intoxicated individual in Lawson Hill.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JUNE 3
POUR IT OUT FOR YOUR HOMIES: Subjects were contacted for open containers.
UNGULATE CROSSING: Officers assisted elk across the highway.
PARKING MAD: About parking issues.
JUNE 4
ART HEIST: Pictures were removed from a local business/residential building.
JUNE 6
KO’ED, NOT KOA: RV inhabitants were advised they could not set up camp on public streets.
JUNE 7
KAMP I’M OUTTA HERE: A kid ditched summer camp and was reunited with his mother.
FEELIN’ ALRIGHT, UH-HUH: An intoxicated party was contacted and was deemed fine.
FINDERS FEE: Several items of lost property were turned into the TMO.
LIKE A LIBRARY BOOK: An overdue party eventually showed up.
JUNE 8
CAN’T YOU HEAR ME KNOCKING: A suspicious person was found to be knocking on the wrong apartment door.
JUNE 9
NOT DRUNK: Just a crappy driver.'
JUNE 11
TODDLER ON THE LAM: A three-year-old was reunited with her parental units.
GOT OUT OF THE CORRAL: A lost child was located on the festival grounds.
TIPSY TEENS: Underage imbibing juveniles were reported.
OVERPARTIED: Officers assisted Telluride medical personnel with an intoxicated individual.
CAP IT: Open container violation.
JUNE 12
THE LOUDNESS: Noise complaint subjects got a talkin’ to from the local constabulary.
JUNE 13
KAMP BEAT IT: A festival camping trespasser was removed.
ROAD RASH: Officers assisted medical personnel with an injured cyclist.
JUNE 14
MONDO CANE: Numerous dog complaints kept officers busy.
ACCESS ANGELS: Officers assisted with numerous lockouts on this day.
ASSAULT: An assault report resulted in an arrest of an individual on three outstanding warrants.
WASN’T INVITED: A house party received a noise complaint.
JUNE 15
TAKE IT INSIDE: A house party was urged to be quiet.
JUNE 16
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Two rainbow flags were ripped from their light poles.
LOCK IT!: Another theft reported of an unlocked bike.
