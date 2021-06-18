SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MAY 31

BURGLED: A report of a burglary on Iron Springs Mesa is under investigation.

JUNE 2

THREATENING: A Norwood man threatened to shoot police if they pulled him over.

WANTED MAN: And not on a dating site. A man causing a disturbance at a gas station was wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections. When deputies tried to detain him, he fled on foot, but was apprehended.

JUNE 3

DOUBLE YELLOW, FELLOW: A motorist was cited for making a dangerous pass.

HARASSMENT: A report of harassment was investigated and resulted in a summons being issued.

JUNE 4

LOUSY LEASER: An appeal for a civil standby while a tenant moved out was deemed unnecessary.

CANINE CHAOS: A Hastings Mesa resident called to complain about the neighbor’s dogs that were running free, causing problems and running wildlife.

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WITH YOU: A Lawson Hill resident called deputies to report children were playing in a culvert and getting stuck.

LIGHTS OUT: A motorist was issued a summons for no tail lights.

IRONIC: When a tow truck needs a tow.

JUNE 5

LOTSA SUDS: An intoxicated male at the Norwood laundromat causing a disturbance found a sober ride home.

DUI: An observant citizen called in a bad driver. When deputies made contact, the reason for his poor driving was that he was driving under the influence and thus, was cited.

DOMESTIC: Arguing partners were separated for the night.

JUNE 6

HOT PLATES: A driver was contacted and issued numerous citations, including one for fictitious plates.

PISSED: In my driveway, he did!

DOMESTIC: Following a report of domestic violence in progress, the male subject fled. When contacted by phone he agreed to turn himself in.

JUNE 7

UNEASY FEELING: A female in the Lawson Hill area reported a male made her feel uncomfortable.

WITHOUT A CARE: A motorist was cited for careless driving.

JUNE 10

NO PAPERS: No license, no insurance, two citations.

WEST SIDE STORY: A knife fight in Norwood resulted in one man being taken into custody for several felony charges. Both were treated at the Montrose hospital.

BAD DRIVING SEASON: Deputies received numerous reports of bad drivers on area roadways. Not all could be found. Watch out for the other guy, folks.

JUNE 12

SPEEDY: Got a ticket for going more than 20 mph over the posted limit.

JUNE 13

DANK YOU VERY MUCH: Deputies performed an annual inspection at a marijuana grow facility outside Norwood.

TAKE IT AND GO HOME: A Lawson Hill male was reported for throwing a ball at a motorist. Deputies advised it be handled civilly.

HIGH THERE: Deputies were contacted about an intoxicated individual in Lawson Hill.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

JUNE 3

POUR IT OUT FOR YOUR HOMIES: Subjects were contacted for open containers.

UNGULATE CROSSING: Officers assisted elk across the highway.

PARKING MAD: About parking issues.

 JUNE 4

ART HEIST: Pictures were removed from a local business/residential building.

JUNE 6

KO’ED, NOT KOA: RV inhabitants were advised they could not set up camp on public streets.

JUNE 7

KAMP I’M OUTTA HERE: A kid ditched summer camp and was reunited with his mother.

FEELIN’ ALRIGHT, UH-HUH: An intoxicated party was contacted and was deemed fine.

FINDERS FEE: Several items of lost property were turned into the TMO.

LIKE A LIBRARY BOOK: An overdue party eventually showed up.

JUNE 8

CAN’T YOU HEAR ME KNOCKING: A suspicious person was found to be knocking on the wrong apartment door.

JUNE 9

NOT DRUNK: Just a crappy driver.'

JUNE 11

TODDLER ON THE LAM: A three-year-old was reunited with her parental units.

GOT OUT OF THE CORRAL: A lost child was located on the festival grounds.

TIPSY TEENS: Underage imbibing juveniles were reported.

OVERPARTIED: Officers assisted Telluride medical personnel with an intoxicated individual.

CAP IT: Open container violation.

JUNE 12

THE LOUDNESS: Noise complaint subjects got a talkin’ to from the local constabulary.

JUNE 13

KAMP BEAT IT: A festival camping trespasser was removed.

ROAD RASH: Officers assisted medical personnel with an injured cyclist.

JUNE 14

MONDO CANE: Numerous dog complaints kept officers busy.

ACCESS ANGELS: Officers assisted with numerous lockouts on this day.

ASSAULT: An assault report resulted in an arrest of an individual on three outstanding warrants.

WASN’T INVITED: A house party received a noise complaint.

JUNE 15

TAKE IT INSIDE: A house party was urged to be quiet.

JUNE 16

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Two rainbow flags were ripped from their light poles.

LOCK IT!: Another theft reported of an unlocked bike.