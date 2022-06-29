“Can Rain Be Boring?” the headline read.
The writer was amateur meteorologist Jeff Givens, better known as Durango Weather Guy, who was calling for a series of Southwestern showers this week.
Yesterday, Givens’ predictions were echoed by a professional in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, who gave a name to the pattern that produced the storms. Said meteorologist David Byers, “This is the monsoon.”
“The monsoon generally arrives around late June or early July,” Byers added. “This year, it started a week or so early.”
The monsoon, or monsoonal flow, “is controlled by high pressure off to the southeast, which is pulling up moisture through Mexico and New Mexico into Southern Colorado,” Byers explained.
“You can also get a trough off the Pacific Coast that aids that flow by pulling in more low-level moisture from the West, across California and Arizona and into our area. It’s all one flow, which can be driven north from New Mexico into Southern Colorado, or east across Arizona and southern Utah” and on into our section of the state.
However it arrives, it is labeled “monsoon,” for the annual change in the pattern of winds that bring the moisture — or at least increasing chances of moisture — to this region.
“By ‘monsoonal flow,’ we mean the southerly flow of winds pulling moisture up through the subtropics,” said Byers. “A slight variation in the flow can cause drastic changes” in terms of who exactly receives the moisture, he explained. For example, over the next couple of days, as wet as it is expected to be in the San Juans, the flow will carry even more moisture to the northern part of the state. “We’re still on track to see rain,” Byers added. “All of eastern Utah and western Colorado will see it on Thursday. It will be a very wet day.”
After today, “there could be a downtick in the amount of moisture we continue to get. One model is saying a low-pressure trough is coming down from the Pacific Northwest, which will dry the rain out; other models say that won’t happen, and we’ll stay rainy. Right now, all we are saying is to expect showers and thunderstorms every afternoon. Whether there’ll be a lot of them or few of them, we really can’t tell.”
But in general, Byers emphasized, “Monsoon season has arrived, yes. It continues through mid-to-late August, and can even run into late September.” As to whether or not the recent rains have helped relieve the drought, “They definitely have. The moisture has made a significant impact in the Four Corners area; it’s soaked into the soil, and that has been a big help.” Ironically, the first big thunderstorms of the rainy season also carry a high risk of igniting wildfires, due to a phenomenon known as dry lightning. This happens when most of the rain produced by a thunderstorm evaporates before it reaches the ground — and can be exacerbated when the landscape the lightning strikes has been parched by drought. “That risk is pretty much over,” Byers said. “We’re not anticipating dry lightning with these storms. Two weeks ago we had some, but with all the rain we’ve been getting, the moisture is deep in the ground now. The rain will make it to the earth’s surface before evaporating, so we can get wetting rains. And that helps protects us from wildfires.”
