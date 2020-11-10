Even in the midst of a pandemic, government officials continue to toil in others areas of government other than those necessarily focused on public health issues. Still, it would be understandable if Gov. Jared Polis’ Oct. 30 executive order creating regional partnerships had its thunder stolen by COVID-19. The order charges a diverse array of regional entities to work together to create a statewide vision “for conservation and recreation and convene voices from different outdoor interests, races, cultures, ages, and sectors through regional partnerships to inform the development of a shared strategy and statewide action plan … ” The Department of Natural Resources, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Colorado Outdoor Partnership are tasked with seeing the vision come to fruition. CPW’s public involvement specialist, Jody Kennedy, explained the governor’s new order to this quarter’s Monday intergovernmental meeting of the area’s elected officials and staff.
Creating regional partnerships to ensure balance between recreational and conservation and habitat in the state is crucial, Kennedy said, in light of the increasing appeal of being outdoors.
“Outdoor recreation in our state is growing,” Kennedy said. “How do we accommodate this growing interest?”
COVID’s far-reaching consequences factor in to the growing attraction of outdoor pursuits. Visits to state parks in Colorado’s northeast region alone grew by 48 percent, with visits statewide this year increasing 18 percent in the state’s 42 parks.
“Covid makes things interesting,” Kennedy said of the remarkable figures.
Kennedy said that diverse partnerships created regionally would work well to fully understand local needs. Those groups are encouraged to include outdoor numerous and diverse user groups — trails groups, hunters and conservationists are examples — in order to hammer out visions that can be incorporated into a statewide plan, she explained.
“The state is committed to supporting local coalitions,” Kennedy said. “We want to respect local differences while having a cohesive statewide plan. It’s going to take a lot of time. And there are no expectations about when it will be completed.”
In pitching the governor’s order, Kennedy further explained that newfound coalitions needn’t be confined to county boundaries but rather would likely find it beneficial to apply to regions. The genesis of coalitions throughout the state and regionally, she said, would likely not be elegant.
“This first year will be kind of messy,” she acknowledged. “But we’re hoping for the formation of at least a few coalitions.”
U.S. Forest Service Norwood District Office Ranger Megan Eno expressed excitement for the potential collaborations encouraged by the state.
“This is exactly what we need,” Eno said, noting that she had a number of projects in the pipeline that would benefit. “This conversation is very real for us here. The forest service would be the biggest beneficiary of this.”
Though the county could not take the lead on seeking partnerships, Board of County Commissioners Chair Hilary Cooper remarked on the potential of the executive order.
“There’s a lot of potential here,” she said.
The group then turned its attention to concerns expressed by some in the community who rely on the gondola for commuting to work and the long lines that were a regular occurrence during peak hours. Mountain Village Town Council member Dan Caton said officials have heard the concerns and are brainstorming ideas with the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation to whittle down lines at peak hours. However, he said, as the gondola receives federal dollars to operate, creating a separate commuter line is “not feasible.” Federal guidelines dictate that public transportation be “open door,” meaning that no one user group be treated differently than any other.
“We’ve definitely heard the complaints about the long lines,” he said. “Creating a commuter or resident line is not possible. We’ve noodled this over several times in the last few months.”
One idea gondola officials had for the winter was a new maze that will apprise riders of the wait, but not speed things up. Current pandemic-related ridership rules allow for only related groups of people to travel in a single car. Those waiting in the maze, Caton said, could possibly be provided with hot beverages and music, “to calm the savage beast.”
“But we don’t have a way of speeding up the line,” he added.
The next intergovernmental meeting is scheduled for February 2021.
