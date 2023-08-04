From the KOTO studios to the 'Olympics of DJing'

“You’re listening to KOTO Radio, 91.7 in Telluride, 89.3 in Ophir and 105.5 in Norwood.”
That was the old school deejay call at KOTO, before the internet, before a second transmitter was installed.
The station started out in 1975 with 10 mighty watts, and while Zach Van Stratt wasn’t around for those days, he did start deejaying at KOTO at the age of 10 mighty years.
Twenty-eight years later, Van Stratt has reached the U.S. Finals of The DMC DJ Battle, happening on Aug. 6 in New York City, the birthplace of hip-hop celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. It is the longest running and most prestigious DJ battle in the world and has been heralded as the Olympics of deejaying.
Van Stratt, who goes by the name DJ Essential, won a regional competition In Washington, D.C., on June 24 that earned him a spot as one of 12 competitors in the U.S. Finals. The winner of the U.S. Finals goes on to compete in the World Finals, pitting deejays from 30 countries around the world against one another.
Van Stratt credits KOTO with teaching him all aspects of radio, cultivating a love of music and a fascination with the art of deejaying.
“My first deejaying experience started at KOTO for a mentorship program with a group of my friends when we were just 10 years old,” Van Stratt said. “We were given the keys to the radio station on Wednesday nights and were responsible for closing the station down and putting on the autopilot for the last show of the evening. I have to give Janice and Ben a lot of credit. Once they saw we were capable of running the station they were very hands off and let us do the show like we were full-grown adults.”
Van Stratt describes the radio shows themselves as deejaying by committee, with every song lovingly curated, fiercely debated and voted on whether or not it would be spun over the airwaves, like a radio version of “Lord of the Flies.”
“We took the show very seriously,” Van Stratt said. “We would have three kids running the sound board, CD players and turntables with another three to six kids finding music to play from our personal collections or from the radio station itself,” Van Stratt said. “We were responsible for editing the music, you had to know where every swear word was in the song, you had to know the track inside and out to have the confidence to play it. There were no radio edited tracks, just the original CD, tape or vinyl record so you had to be on top of your game. If you let a swear word slip you might get a phone call from someone monitoring the station so we took it serious. Even to get your song played on the radio, all six to 10 of the kids in the station would have to agree that it was worthy of being played. Many tracks were pushed aside or not played at all.”
Several members of that 10-year-old radio club segued into DJs or turntablists when they went to high school. There was a thriving deejay scene in Telluride in the early 2000s.
“I first decided to start DJing with turntables and a mixer when I attended a party at Tristan Campbell's house,” Van Stratt said. “We were playing NBA Jam downstairs when I kept hearing these beats, rhythms and scratching coming from upstairs. Some of the older kids from school plugged in 12 turntables with six mixers. That is three mixers on one side of a large table with three mixers on the other side of the table and two turntables per mixer and they were all connected together. This allowed for multiple DJs to perform at once. The possibilities were endless.”
Van Stratt and his friends would often combine musical instruments along with their turntables. ‘
“Kids such as Lander Gillies, Joaquin Montoya and Mason Lamb were very musically inclined and I played the saxophone growing up so we had a musical background for making beats or remixes. Then DJs such as Sean McCarthy, Mike Michaan, Alex Smith and Eli Simon could all jam together.
“But the Grand Master of them all was Matt Accornero,” Van Stratt recalled. “He was the Yoda to our jedis, it all kinda revolved around him. We would find new or old music and make it fresh through beat juggling or remixing the track.”
Van Stratt remembers the time as a golden age of hip hop. The crew would DJ parties, events and sometimes at bars that they weren’t even old enough to attend.
“People would come to a show to see all the turntable tricks and hear songs they could party to or just some underground hip hop,” Van Stratt said. “This was all before computers. Someone would hear a song they didn’t know and would love it. People would come up to me during the set and ask, what was that song? I would tell them they would have to come back next week and they could hear it again. People would come to shows to hear new music they never heard before. There was a mystique to it. This was way before you could Shazam a song and way before iPhones.”
Shazam is an app that helps listeners to identify songs playing in real time by picking up the audio through a mobile device and matching it to tracks in a music database.
These days, he scratches at bars, clubs, weddings, conventions, hip-hop shows, battles, beach parties, concerts, special events, birthday parties, farmers’ markets, radio programs, ski areas and “the list goes on and on, but it's still the scratching that keeps me passionate about DJing,” he said.
“It’s my meditation at night or in the morning and the reason why I got into DJing in the first place,” he said. “Even when I am in my house by myself with my headphones on and no one can hear a thing, it’s perfect bliss.”
Van Stratt lives in Kauai, but travels extensively with his “two turntables and a microphone” — words to the chorus of the song “Where It’s At” by Beck from his 1995 album ”Odelay.” The 10-year-old boys who hosted a radio show at KOTO on Wednesday night chose that song as the name of their show. It lit a spark in Van Stratt that has taken him from the purple house on Pine Street to the most prestigious DJ competition in the world.
That’s where it’s at.
